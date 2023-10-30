Lucintel Forecasts Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic Market to Reach $307.9 Million by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the continuous fiber thermoplastic market is projected to reach an estimated $307.9 million by 2028 from $234.7 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for continuous fiber thermoplastic in end user industries are lightweight requirements, increasing regulations in respect to fuel efficiency and emission level, and higher performance of continuous fiber thermoplastic as compared to other non-continuous reinforced thermoplastic composites.

Browse 134 figures / charts and 166 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in continuous fiber thermoplastic market by end use (transportation, sporting goods, industrial goods, aerospace/defense, and others), material forms, (prepreg (fabric), commingled fiber and fabric, prepreg (unidirectional), other pultruded laminates), use temperature type ( high temperature, low temperature), reinforcement type (glass fiber, carbon fiber, and others), resin type (PP, PA, PPS, PEI, PEKK, PEEK, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/continuous-fiber-thermoplastic-market.aspx

“Transportation market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use, the continuous fiber thermoplastic market is segmented into transportation, sporting goods, industrial goods, aerospace/defense, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the transportation market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for continuous fiber thermoplastic based components in transportation industry.

“Within the continuous fiber thermoplastic market, the carbon fiber segment is expected to remain the largest reinforcement type”

Based on reinforcement type the carbon fiber segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its excellent mechanical properties such as high strength to weight ratio corrosion resistant, chemical stability and increase use in end use industries.

“North America will dominate the continuous fiber thermoplastic market in near future”

North America is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due due to due to growth in aerospace/defense, and transportation industry. New aircraft programs significantly increased penetration levels of composite materials.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/continuous-fiber-thermoplastic-market.aspx

Major players of continuous fiber thermoplastic market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Toray (TenCate), Cytec Solvay Group, LANXESS, Avient, QIYI Technology, Celanese, Toho Tenax, Covestro, Kingfa, Vector systems, BASF SE, and Comfil are among the major continuous fiber thermoplastic providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/continuous-fiber-thermoplastic-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com

Contact:

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

Related reports

Recycled Carbon Fiber Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/recycled-carbon-fiber-market.aspx

Brazilian Composites Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/brazilian-composites-market.aspx

Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/unsaturated-polyester-resin-market.aspx

Indian Aerospace and Defense Composite Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/composites-in-indian-aerospace-and-defense-market.aspx

Composites in North America Automotive Market

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/north-american-automotive-composites-market.aspx

Short Fiber Thermoplastic Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/short-fiber-thermoplastics-market.aspx

Natural Fiber Composites Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/natural-fiber-composite-market.aspx

Prepreg Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/prepreg-market.aspx

Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/long-fiber-thermoplastics-market.aspx

Composites Market:

For more details click here https://www.lucintel.com/composites-market.aspx