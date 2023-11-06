NXP i.MX RT1170 Crossover MCU Family Featured by Future Electronics in THE EDGE

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently featured the NXP i.MX RT1170 Crossover MCU Family in the latest edition of their bi-monthly newsletter, THE EDGE.

The i.MX RT1170 family by NXP is the first GHZ MCU with Arm Cortex-M7 and Cortex-M4 cores. These crossover MCUs are setting speed records at 1GHz, while combining superior computing power and multiple media capabilities with ease of use and real-time functionality.

The dual-core i.MX RT1170 runs on the Cortex-M7 core at 1GHz and Arm Cortex-M4 at 400 MHz, while providing best-in-class security. The i.MX RT1170 MCU offers support over a wide temperature range and is qualified for consumer, industrial and automotive markets. The i.MX RT1170 family is manufactured in 28nm FD-SOI technology, so it is optimized for both active power and leakage power.

Target applications for the i.MX RT1170 include IoT applications for smart home and consumer audio and industrial applications like factory automation and building control. The i.MX RT1170 is the first i.MX RT device that also targets automotive applications, such as in-vehicle HMI.

For further information about this ground-breaking family of MCUs, including more tech specs, security features, and applications, please visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/npi/nxp-imx-rt1170-crossover-mcu . To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit: http://www.FutureElectronics.com

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Register here to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###