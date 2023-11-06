Creative Diagnostics Launches Carbamazepine Test Reagents

New York, USA, 2023-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, small molecule conjugates and critical assay reagents for food, feed, environmental and toxicological sample analysis, has announced the release of its new line of Carbamazepine Test Reagents, including Carbamazepine ELISA, Carbamazepine Antibodies & Antigens, and Carbamazepine Screen Test.

The illegal use of sedative drugs such as carbamazepine leads to unavoidable residues of their metabolites in food of animal origin, which can have adverse effects on the human central nervous system. Carbamazepine is a medication that is sometimes substituted for Lithium to stop the symptoms of manic-depressive disorder, and is particularly effective for people who experience rapid swings between mania and depression. It is also an anticonvulsant and moodstabilizing drug used primarily to treat epilepsy and bipolar disorder, as well as schizophrenia and trigeminal neuralgia.

Carbamazepine stabilizes the inactivated state of sodium channels in the central nervous system and heart, thereby reducing depolarization and glutamate release. This may be the reason why an overdose of Carbamazepine can affect the nervous system and heart. Measuring the concentration of carbamazepine can have important implications for patient management. Carbamazepine concentrations above 40 mcg/mL can result in severe clinical manifestations such as impaired consciousness, respiratory depression, cardiac conduction disorders, seizures, and death.

There are many methods for the determination of sedatives with widely varying sensitivities. ELISA has the advantages of ease of use, high sensitivity, high throughput and low cost of detection, and ELISA kits provide a more accurate and rapid screening method for the detection of prohibited drug residues in feed and animal products.

Creative Diagnostics is committed to developing high quality detection reagents to support the development of sedation testing. With years of research experience, Creative Diagnostics has successfully developed a series of antigens and antibodies for immunoassays and established enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and lateral flow immunoassay (LFIA) detection platforms. Creative Diagnostics now offers a complete list of test kits and reagents for the analysis of Carbamazepine.

Creative Diagnostics’ Carbamazepine Antibodies & Antigens have been extensively validated and characterized. For example, the Carbamazepine [BSA] (#DAGA-347B) and Mouse Anti-Carbamazepine monoclonal antibody, clone CMZ (#CABT-L4248) can be used to detect Carbamazepine residues by ELISA and IFIA. In addition, icELISA has been developed for the detection of Carbamazepine in plasma samples with a sensitivity of more than 0.18 ng/mL.

The Lateral Flow ICA Strip is a another faster and simpler diagnostic tool for on-site detection, with the visual limit of detection (vLOD) and cut-off values for Carbamazepine of 0.25 and 5 ng/mL. These methods were sensitive, rapid, and effective for on-site detection and rapid mass screening of samples.

For more information about these Carbamazepine Test Reagents, please visit https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/food-analysis/carbamazepine.html.

