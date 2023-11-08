Manufacturing World 2023 Fukuoka: Shaping the Future of Industry in Kyushu

FUKUOKA, Japan, 2023-Nov-08 — /EPR Network/ — Marking its debut in this vibrant city, Manufacturing World Fukuoka is expanding its horizons to provide an extensive international exhibition that focuses on the latest advancements in the manufacturing industry, set to take place at Marine Messe from November 29 to December 1, 2023.

Fukuoka is part of the Kyushu province, the fourth-largest economic area in Japan has grown into a manufacturing hub over the years. According to the Japan External Trade Organization, the city has a production capacity of over 1.5 million cars annually. It also houses a cluster of parts-manufacturing plants and R&D bases. Kyushu has a history of hosting major electronics and semiconductor manufacturers’ factories and is renowned for being the birthplace of Japan’s first large-scale steelworks.

Taking this into account, RX Japan, the country’s largest exhibition organizer, fittingly brings Manufacturing World to Fukuoka, after being held in Tokyo for 34 years, Osaka for 26 years, and Nagoya for 8 years. The show will comprise eight concurrent shows, each dedicated to a specific product category, and will focus on key areas, including DX (Digital Transformation), AI (Artificial Intelligence), IoT solutions, additive manufacturing, factory automation, motion control, mechanical components, and factory facilities/equipment.

The conference program of Manufacturing World 2023 Fukuoka will be highlighting cutting-edge case studies and insights from industry leaders, and will present a distinguished line-up of speakers, each recognized for their expertise and contributions to the industry, such as Masanori Shimazoe, who serves as the General Manager of Kumamoto Factory and holds the position of Vice President at Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Mr. Shimazoe will shed light on the initiatives at the Kumamoto Plant, Honda’s fourth largest domestic site in Japan.

In addition, Manufacturing World 2023 Fukuoka will feature special lectures on Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ space business initiatives, to be delivered by Atsutoshi Tamura. As the Vice President and Senior General Manager of the Space Systems Division within the Integrated Defense & Space Systems of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Mr. Tamura will bring invaluable insights into this dynamic sector.

Moreover, attendees will have the privilege of engaging with experts from teTra aviation Corp., including Hidemi Arai, and many other industry leaders who will lead discussions on Japan and International Trends in eVTOL.

Manufacturing World 2023 Fukuoka will likewise highlight rich and diverse content, offering industry professionals a valuable opportunity to gain insights and forge connections with experts in their respective fields. To view the conference program, go to https://biz.q-pass.jp/f/7454/mwf23/seminar_register

In addition to the enlightening experience offered by Manufacturing World 2023 Fukuoka, participants can explore the rich cultural and natural offerings of Fukuoka and the Kyushu region. Beyond the manufacturing industry, Kyushu is celebrated for its culinary delights, offering some of Japan’s finest seafood and local dishes. Visitors can indulge in the region’s natural beauty, which boasts numerous hot springs, providing a tranquil and relaxing escape from the bustling world of manufacturing.

Don’t miss this opportunity to be a part of Manufacturing World 2023 Fukuoka and explore the wonders of Kyushu. For more information and registration details, visit the official event website at https://www.manufacturing-world.jp/kyushu/en-gb.html.

