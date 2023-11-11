Saddlebrook Dental & Orthodontics Offers Exclusive $75 Exam & X-ray Special for New Patients

Gainesville, TX, 2023-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Saddlebrook Dental & Orthodontics, a leading dental and orthodontic practice, is thrilled to announce a limited-time special offer for new patients aged 21 years and older. For just $75, patients can receive a comprehensive exam and X-ray, a value of $150. This exclusive offer is valid for 90 days from the date of announcement.

At Saddlebrook Dental & Orthodontics, the team is dedicated to providing high-quality dental care in a welcoming and patient-focused environment. The $75 Exam & X-ray special is designed to encourage new patients to experience the excellence in dental services offered by the practice.

Key details of the offer include:

Promotion Period: The $75 Exam & X-ray special is valid for 90 days from the date of the announcement.

This offer is exclusively available for new patients aged 21 years and older. Limitations: Limit one per patient. The offer is not valid with other promotions or for prior services rendered.

Dr. Amatey Wensel, expressed enthusiasm about the promotion, stating, “We are excited to welcome new patients to our practice with this special offer. Our team is committed to delivering exceptional dental care, and we believe this promotion provides an affordable opportunity for individuals to prioritize their oral health.”

Saddlebrook Dental & Orthodontics is known for its comprehensive range of dental and orthodontic services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and more.

To take advantage of the $75 Exam & X-ray special or to learn more about Saddlebrook Dental & Orthodontics, interested individuals contact +1 940-580-2856

About Saddlebrook Dental & Orthodontics:

Saddlebrook Dental & Orthodontics is a trusted dental and orthodontic practice dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centered care. With a focus on oral health and wellness, the practice offers a range of services to meet the diverse needs of individuals and families.

