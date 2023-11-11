Palm View Dental Announces Exclusive One-Day Invisalign Special on November 17th: $3695 Comprehensive Invisalign + Free Consultation

Alhambra, CA, 2023-Nov-11 — /EPR Network/ — Palm View Dental, a leading dental practice committed to providing exceptional oral care, is thrilled to announce an exclusive one-day Invisalign special on November 17th. This limited-time offer features a comprehensive Invisalign package for only $3695, including a complimentary consultation with the experienced and dedicated team of dental professionals at Palm View Dental.

Invisalign has revolutionized orthodontic treatment, offering a discreet and convenient alternative to traditional braces. With the November 17th special, Palm View Dental aims to make this innovative teeth-straightening solution more accessible to the community, providing an opportunity for individuals to achieve their dream smiles at an unprecedented price.

Details of the One-Day Only Invisalign Special:

Comprehensive Invisalign treatment for $3695

Free consultation with the skilled dentists at Palm View Dental

Exclusive offer available only on November 17th

“We are excited to offer this one-day-only Invisalign special to our community. At Palm View Dental, we understand the importance of a confident smile, and we want to make top-notch dental care accessible to everyone. Invisalign is a fantastic solution for individuals seeking a discreet and effective way to straighten their teeth, and our team is here to guide them through the process,” said Dr. Karen Ho, lead dentist at Palm View Dental.

The comprehensive Invisalign package includes a series of custom-made clear aligners, regular progress check-ups, and the expertise of Palm View Dental’s experienced orthodontic team. The free consultation allows individuals to learn more about the Invisalign process, discuss their specific needs, and determine if they are candidates for this cutting-edge orthodontic treatment.

To take advantage of this exclusive one-day Invisalign special, interested individuals are encouraged to schedule their appointments in advance by contacting Palm View Dental at (626) 782-7200 or visiting their website at https://www.palmviewdental.net/

Don’t miss this opportunity to transform your smile with Palm View Dental’s one-day Invisalign special on November 17th. Experience the confidence that comes with a beautifully aligned smile, backed by the expertise and personalized care of Palm View Dental’s dedicated dental professionals.

About Palm View Dental:

Palm View Dental is a state-of-the-art dental practice committed to providing exceptional oral care to the community. With a focus on patient comfort and cutting-edge dental technologies, the team at Palm View Dental offers a wide range of services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and more.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Palm View Dental Alhambra

+16267827200

dentalpalmview@gmail.com