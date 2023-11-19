Optimservers Cloud Hosting New High Performance 10G Cloud & Dedicated Servers.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Optimservers Cloud Hosting announced today the launch of their all-new 10G enterprise-class Cloud and Dedicated Servers. The newly launched 10G servers were built from the ground up with ultra-performance at the core, targeting business and enterprise users.

Leading Data Center and Cloud Hosting Solutions provider Optimservers Cloud Hosting announced today the launch of their all-new 10G enterprise-class Cloud and Dedicated Servers. The newly launched 10G servers were built from the ground up with ultra-performance at the core, targeting business and enterprise users.

Optimservers Cloud Hosting’s 10Gbps Dedicated Servers are built on top of a next-generation architecture with purpose driven hardware, providing the new servers with significantly faster performance.

The servers are connected to Optimservers Cloud Hosting’s recently upgraded multiple 100G Juniper edge network infrastructure and core network switching components by Cisco, allowing each dedicated server to utilize 10 Gigabit dedicated network speeds (10Gbps up x 10Gbps down), which is up to 10,000x faster than DSL, and 1000x faster than typical cable broadband services.

Along with the new 10G Dedicated Servers, Optimservers Cloud Hosting also launched their all-new Pro Series Cloud Servers. Built upon the same next generation 100G platform as Optimservers Cloud Hosting’s dedicated servers, the new cloud servers feature a combination of 10 Gigabit dedicated bandwidth and local SSD storage arrays with redundant data recovery technology that ultimately provides over 600,000 DISK IOPS – input/output operations per second. These storage systems coupled with the latest Intel Xeon processor technology, offers the fastest, highest-performing Cloud Server platform on the market today.

Optimservers Cloud Hosting’s Pro Series Cloud Servers produced 500% higher benchmark scores on disk access compared to IBM’s Softlayer Cloud and a 235% performance increase over Amazon AWS Cloud for CPU and Memory performance. A 115% value benefit over Microsoft Azure cloud was shown in a comparison of cost per resource.

Cloud Servers on Optimservers Cloud Hosting’s next-generation platform are available via the company’s Riyadh and Jeddah data centers, offering geographic redundancy. Clients can easily deploy and manage their Cloud infrastructure across multiple geographic zones. This provides a better user experience by providing redundancy and performance increases through delivery of applications closer to the end-user.

Over 50 instant-ready operating system selections, including popular versions of Microsoft Windows Server and Linux, provide an open-access approach to the Cloud that lets users of the platform install and manage any application or data they want, while having complete access. The open-access approach allows total data portability, so clients can take their data and cloud servers with them, should they ever expand or change platforms, without being closed into a single vendor or technology.

“Based on feedback from our clients and surveys regarding public clouds – we engineered this next-generation platform to continue our vision of giving our customers access to the fastest and best cloud solutions that deliver unmatched performance and value,” said Aref NS, CEO of Optimservers Cloud Hosting. He continued “Online sales conversion rates increase 74% when web page load times drop from 8 to 2 seconds, 40% of Mobile App and web site visitors will abandon you if it takes more than 3 seconds to load – speed matters. Our 10G Cloud platform is an essential foundation for serious web masters, developers, and businesses.”

For more information about Optimservers Cloud Hosting’s new 10G Pro Servers or to speak with a Cloud Hosting Solutions expert, visit https://www.optimservers.com/

About Optimservers Cloud Hosting

Founded in 2018, Optimservers Cloud Hosting is a full-service Cloud Hosting Solutions provider with Data Centers in Riyadh and Jeddah Saudi Arabia specializing in Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to clients in more than 130 countries. Services offered include Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Dedicated & Bare Metal Servers, Backup & Disaster Recovery, Online Storage, Web Hosting, Managed Hosting, Hybrid Solutions and Enterprise Colocation. Headquartered in Riyadh’s Region, Optimservers Cloud Hosting’s flagship company owned data center is SSAE-18 SOC 1 and SOC 2 certified, as well as HIPAA compliant. The facility is powered exclusively by on-site solar and hydroelectric sources to provide a 100% renewable energy footprint and designated as the Certified Data Center in the Saudi Arabia.

7910 ash shawqiyah, Makkah Al Mukarramah, Postal 24351, Saudi Arabia