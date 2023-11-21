Navigating the Regulatory Landscape of Crop Protection Chemicals Industry: Ensuring Safety and Efficacy

Crop Protection Chemicals Industry | Forecast 2030

Crop Protection Chemicals Industry Data Book – Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Biopesticides and Other Crop Protection Chemicals Market

The economic value generated by the crop protection chemicals industry was estimated at approximately USD 43.24 billion in 2022.

Crop Protection Chemicals Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Crop Protection Chemicals Industry 2,828.7 kilotons in 2022 3.7% CAGR (2023-2030)

Herbicides Market 1,249.5 kilotons in 2022 3.7% CAGR (2023-2030)

Insecticides Market 766.1 kilotons in 2022 4.0% CAGR (2023-2030)

Fungicides Market 538.9 kilotons in 2021 3.5% CAGR (2022-2030)

Biopesticides Market 95.7 kilotons in 2022 4.8% CAGR (2023-2030)

Other Crop Protection Chemicals Market 178.5 kilotons in 2022 3.1% CAGR (2023-2030)4

Herbicides Market Growth and Trends

Herbicides accounted for a share of 44.2% of the industry in 2022. Herbicides are one of the most widely used pesticides in agricultural applications. They serve the purpose of eradicating a diverse range of undesirable weeds. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, the global consumption of herbicides reached around 2 million tons in 2019, which was double the quantity of insecticides used on a global scale during the same year. These herbicides are primarily employed during the autumn vegetation phase to enhance agricultural practices.

Fungicides Market Growth & Trends

The global fungicides market size is projected to reach USD 22.92 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for food security amongst the developing nations, coupled with increasing requirement to reduce crop losses due to fungal infections, is a key driver boosting the market growth globally.

The agricultural sector worldwide has reflected significant improvement in terms of development from crop yielding perspective to market capitalization. The industry has been driven by the presence of a large number of multinationals that have developed novel pesticides and other allied crop care chemicals. Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period as majority of the countries in the region are agrarian economies.

Insecticides Market Growth & Trends

The global insecticides market size is expected to reach USD 13.08 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for food owing to the increasing global population, coupled with the rising risk of malnutrition in some countries, has been boosting product demand across the world. Growing global demand for food has been supporting agricultural activities globally. The world is yet to fulfill its food demand. According to World Social Psychiatry, approximately 925 million people per year face the issue of insufficient food. According to a report published by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) in 2021, around 40.0% of the total agricultural output goes to waste due to pest and insect attacks worldwide.

Biopesticides Market Growth and Trends

Biopesticides accounted for a share of 3.4% of the industry in 2022. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the United States encourages the creation and application of biopesticides. To simplify the registration of biopesticides, the Biopesticides and Pollution Prevention Division was established under the Pesticide Programs. Additionally, research, development, and commercialization of biopesticides and biofertilizers have been supported in India by a number of government organizations, including the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. By offering subsidies for new bio-fertilizer/biopesticide units, the Indian government is actively promoting organic farming.

Other Crop Protection Chemicals Market Growth and Trends

Other crop protection chemicals accounted for a share of 6.1% of the industry in 2022. This segment includes weedicides, rodenticides, and bactericides. These chemicals are essential for protecting the crops from attacks by bacteria, weeds, and rodents. For instance, as per the studies weeds and bacteria can reduce the productivity of crops by 33% thus, making it essential to use bactericides and weedicides to minimize crop loss.

Competitive Insights

Crop protection chemical production involves the ultrasonic production method, which is an extensive step-by-step method that includes dispersion, emulsification, dissolving, and homogenization of active ingredients. The manufacturing process of pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, and other crop protection chemicals as well as other active substances requires reliable dispersing, milling, dissolving, and emulsification of active ingredients of the final product. Power ultrasound offers properties like reliable mixing, ingredients homogenizing, and blending by cavitation-generated shear forces. The ultrasonic manufacturing method presents a wide range of advantages such as a reliable production process, high-quality product, batch and inline processing, easy and safe operations, eco-friendly operations, and more.

