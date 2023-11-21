Lucintel Forecasts the Global Vein Illuminator Market to Reach $1052.2 million by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global vein illuminator market looks promising with opportunities in the intravenous access, and blood draw markets. The global vein illuminator market is expected to reach an estimated $1,052.0 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 31.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing interest in less invasive methods, increasing hospitals and blood donation clinics across the globe, and rise in the amount of money that both public and private institutions are investing in the healthcare industry to purchase medical equipment and devices.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in vein illuminator market to 2030 by technology (near-infrared illumination, transillumination, and ultrasound technologies), application (intravenous access, blood draw, and others), end use (hospitals, blood donation camps, academic institutions, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, transillumination, near-infrared illumination, and ultra-sound technologies are the major segments of vein illuminator market by technology. Lucintel forecasts that near-infrared illumination is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of the capacity to pierce deeply buried tissues, making it possible to see deep-seated blood vessels, it is easy and cost-effective, as well as, it is widely preferred in emergency situations.

Within this market, intravenous access will remain the larger segment due to growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures like venipuncture.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to substantial portion of the growing need for medical equipment with the newest technology in hospitals and ambulatory care centers.

Near Infrared Imaging, Translite, Accuvein, Sharn Anesthesia, Christie Medical Holdings, Infrared Imaging Systems, Vuetek Scientific, Venoscope, Zd Medical, and Cambridge Medical Group are the major suppliers in the vein illuminator market.

