Lucintel Forecasts the Global Thermal Transfer Ribbon Market to Reach $3.2 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global thermal transfer ribbon market looks promising with opportunities in the entertainment & hospitality, healthcare, retail, transport & logistics, and manufacturing markets. The global thermal transfer ribbon market is expected to reach an estimated $3.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand from a variety of end-user sectors for educational packaging, growing need for high-definition, smudge-resistant tags and labels, and rising need for flat head technology in desktop, mobile, and industrial printers.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in thermal transfer ribbon market to 2030 by print head (flat head, near edge, and others), product (wax ribbon, wax resin ribbon, resin ribbon, and others), application (desktop printer, mobile printer, industrial printer, and others), end use industry (entertainment and hospitality, healthcare, retail, transport and logistics, manufacturing, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, flat head and near edge are the major segments of thermal transfer ribbon market by print head. Lucintel forecasts that flat head is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period because the print head rests flat on the media and ribbon and it allows for speedier, higher-quality printing at lower font sizes.

Within this market, healthcare will remain the largest segment because it provides the necessary services and amenities to treat patients, as well as, increasing healthcare investments and the rapid proliferation of associated medical sectors.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing FDI in a wide range of industries across the region.

Inkstar, Dai Nippon Printing, Honeywell Printing, Armor, Zebra, Itw Thermal Films, Hangzhou Todaytec Digital, The Ricoh Company, Iimak, and Tsc Auto Id Technology are the major suppliers in the thermal transfer ribbon market.

