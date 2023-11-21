Lucintel Forecasts the Global Mining Chemical Market to Reach $17.9 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global mining chemical market looks promising with opportunities in the mineral processing, explosive & drilling, and water treatment markets. The global mining chemical market is expected to reach an estimated $17.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are continual growth in mining activities and substantial usage of this chemical in mineral processing and wastewater treatment.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in mining chemical market to 2030 by product type (solvent extractants, collectors, solvent extractants, grinding aids, and others), mineral type (base metals, non-metallic minerals, and rare earth metals), application (mineral processing, explosives and drilling, water treatment, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, solvent extractant, collector, solvent extractant, and grinding aid are the major segments of mining chemical market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that solvent extractant is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, explosive & drilling is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

AECI Mining Chemicals, BASF SE, Ashland, Dow, and Kimleigh Chemicals SA are the major suppliers in the mining chemical market.

