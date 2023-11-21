Lucintel Forecasts the Global Methanol Market to Reach $43.6 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global methanol market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, automotive, electronic, appliance, paints & coating, insulation, pharmaceutical, packaging, and solvent markets. The global methanol market is expected to reach an estimated $43.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for methanol-based fuels and risin use of this substrate in the chemical industry.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in methanol market to 2030 by feedstock (coal, natural gas, and others), derivative (formaldehyde, acetic acid, dimethyl ether, and others), end use industry (construction, automotive, electronics, appliances, paints & coatings, insulation, pharmaceuticals, packaging, solvents, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, coal and natural gas are the major segments of methanol market by feedstock. Lucintel forecasts that natural gas is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, construction will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Methanex, HELM Proman Methanol, SABIC, Yankuang Energy, and Zagros Petrochemical are the major suppliers in the methanol market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Polybutylene Terephthalate Market

Polycarbonate Market

Wearable Injector Market

Smart Medical Device Market

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market

Biopsy Device Market