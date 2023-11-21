Lucintel Forecasts the Global Electrosurgery Device Market to Reach $9.0 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electrosurgery device market looks promising with opportunities in the general surgery, gynecology surgery, urologic surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, and neurosurgery applications. The global electrosurgery device market is expected to reach an estimated $9.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in electrosurgery device market to 2030 by product (electrosurgical instruments, electrosurgical generators, electrosurgical accessories, and smoke evacuation systems), application (general surgery, gynecology surgery, urologic surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, neurosurgery, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, electrosurgical instrument, electrosurgical generator, electrosurgical accessory, and smoke evacuation system are the major segments of electrosurgery device market by product. Lucintel forecasts that electrosurgical instrument will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, general surgery will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Medtronic , Ethicon, Olympus, B. Braun Melsungen, and CONMED are the major suppliers in the electrosurgery device market.

