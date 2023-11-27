Startup302 info session scheduled online December 11

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Delaware’s Startup302 pitch contest is hosting a free online information session for prospective entrants to learn more about the competition’s requirements, prizes, presentation ideas and more at noon December 11.

Coordinated by Delaware Prosperity Partnership and partners from throughout the Delaware business community, Startup302 supports entrepreneurs seeking financial and networking boosts for their businesses. Awards include cash grants, and participation benefits include mentorship opportunities and engagement with investors and key influencers.

Startup302 aims to strengthen Delaware’s innovation ecosystem by improving access to funding and facilitators for underrepresented entrepreneurs while fostering diverse perspectives, promoting inclusive and equitable consideration and attracting diverse communities of founders to the region. Underrepresented founders include women and African Americans, Latin Americans, Native Americans and members of the LGBTQ+ community. Startups don’t have to be Delaware-based to enter.

Early stage, tech-enabled ventures with at least one founder from one of the aforementioned underrepresented groups are invited to learn more about Startup302 through the information session. Topics will include an overview of the competition, how to apply, pitching basics and key dates. Participants also will be able to ask questions of Startup302 Committee members.

DPP’s Startup302 partners include Bronze Valley Gener8tor, Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce, New Castle County Chamber of Commerce, Emerging Enterprise Center, The Innovation Space, Chesapeake Ag Innovation Center, Delaware Sustainable Chemistry Alliance, University of Delaware Horn Entrepreneurship, True Access Capital’s Women’s Business Center, Small Business Development Center, Delaware State University College of Business, Sara Crawford and StartOut.

Registration for the Startup302 info session is at bit.ly/Startup302. Contest details and the application are at startup302.org. Questions may be directed to DPP’s Erica Crell at ecrell@choosedelaware.com.