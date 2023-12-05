Lucintel Forecasts the Global Aminophenol Market to Reach $2.6 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aminophenol market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical, chemical, and cosmetic markets. The global aminophenol market is expected to reach an estimated $2.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for precession medicine and rising use of this substrate in various applications, such as hair dyes, cosmetics, and the rubber industry.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in aminophenol market to 2030 by type (M-aminophenol, P-aminophenol, and O-aminophenol), application (synthesis precursors, dye intermediate, fluorescent stabilizers, and others), end use industry (pharmaceutical, chemical, cosmetic, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, M-aminophenol, P-aminophenol, and O-aminophenol are the major segments of aminophenol market by type. Lucintel forecasts that P-aminophenol will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, pharmaceutical is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Wego Chemical, Parchem, CDH Fine Chemicals, Loba Chemie, and Glentham Life Sciences are the major suppliers in the aminophenol market.

