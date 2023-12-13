Pro Se Dad Evidence Entered in Kansas Judge Federal Conspiracy Cases Yields Misconduct Affirmatives and Kansas Must Prepare Itself to See the Family Court Condition in KC

KANSAS CITY, MO, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — A Johnson County Kansas 10th judicial district conspiracy to interfere scheme has been uncovered in the family court in Olathe, KS, with two federal cases being brought against a district judge and another against several attorneys, both in the Robert J Dole federal courthouse in the District of Kansas. The two high court cases, brought by a pro se Kansas father, Matthew Escalante allege a racketeering scheme and interference powered by attorneys and through use of judicial assistance in a fraud protective order, in this county case example that was built to defraud and extort the father, and weaponize children as a deterrent for bringing misconduct to light. Thats a pretty big claim.

The evidence presented in both cases today by the ‘Kansas Dad’, is identical, with the father claiming that the judge acted without jurisdiction in a fraud protective order case beginning in July 2022. His evidence shows the district judge Paul W Burmaster is acting without jurisdiction as of at least August 10, 2023. This has raised serious questions about the integrity of the Kansas family court system and the actions of those involved in how this has even been allowed to occur yet carry over the course of time.

The first federal case is against Johnson County district judge Paul Burmaster, Escalante v Burmaster 2:23-CV02471. Escalante v. Burmaster (2:23-cv-02471), Kansas District Court (pacermonitor.com) The civil judge who is accused of participating and then eventually leading a racketeering scheme to interfere with civil rights of the father’s county case. It’s affirmed in Exhibit A, that he is cognizant that he has issued an incomplete void extended order of Protection to the Gardner KS Police Dept 08.10.23. The second case Escalante v Escalante, Wilson, & Bell Lloyd, Escalante v. Escalante et al (2:23-cv-02491), Kansas District Court (pacermonitor.com) is against several Kansas attorneys, Christopher T Wilson Overland Park Partner of Ward-Beam, Wilson, Kruse and Fletes LLC is ringleader of conspiracy, and suit includes the children’s Guardian ad Litem, Lewanna Bell Lloyd, out of Olathe. All defendants are showing at minimum having knowledge of judge non-jurisdiction movement in Johnson Case 22CV03391. The evidence actually as an entirety suggests Attorney Wilson has been rallying the Judge against the father for at least 16 months with illegal detainments also without jurisdiction in void ordering, and theft of the children’s shared parenting rights by due process violations dating July 2022, this same time period of when the father called the judge out in original PFS hearing. In the county proceedings, Burmaster is the draconian judge over the father’s civil custody case of 18CV03813. The judge seen in today’s Exhibit A, attempted to correct a deficient Protection from Stalking order issued Aug 10, 2023, but he does in it the civil custody case on Oct 18, and not the PFS case. The father had previously pointed it out to the judge in prior hearings that he knew the judge was moving illegally. That’s invalid correction by the judge again, it must be a serve corrected inside the PFS case by Kansas law of Proof of Service KSA 60-312. All parties are showing knowledge of the fraud protective order case being extended and deficient.

The father, who is representing himself in both cases, is a pretty impressive campaign. The Kansas dad docketed those presented exhibits as doc #32 in the judge suit and doc #14 in the attorney lawsuit this afternoon. They can be seen in paid caselaw websites like Case 360, and pacermonitor etc. The justia links are usually not updated with current dockets. The attorney suit, which includes the mother of the children as the instigator of claims seeks $8 Million dollars as demand for damages over 5 years of interferences against federal law. And the mention of the Gardner police department also carries a third civil rights lawsuit that the dad docketed a few days ago. It carries a whopping $13.27 million demand punitive and compensatory damages. The suits all together seek $22.27 million dollars for the dad and his little girls, aged 14 and 8. He hasn’t seen them since that protective issuance.

But wait, there’s more. This like a nightmare infomercial. The defendants are trying to charge the father with a purported violation of the fraud PFS. In the Johnson County criminal dockets that

father is informing the Kansas high court in today’s filing that he has stopped the prosecution in the case of 23-DV00908, by revealing a ton of civil judge fraud that shows an unconstitutional on its face petition for PFS issued on July 08, 2022 is not even able to be prosecuted on, period. One violation or ten violations, the order is voidable, and the high court action has set the prosecution into ‘Pause’. Here’s that county case, 23-Dv00908. Disposition (jococourts.org)

This Kansas family court conspiracy has raised serious constitutional controversy about the fairness and impartiality of the Johnson County court system as now there’s evidence in the criminal dockets of fraud with attempt to maliciously prosecute a dad who is trying to back to his daughters. The father’s made a bold move, those who challenge district judges as pro se always end bad, but a deviation of history of fathers’ rights is occurring here. The father’s massive action effort of bringing this matter to light will shed a much-needed spotlight on potential of corruption within the system that claims to be ‘in the best interests of Kansas children. The outcome of these unprecedented federal cases will have far-reaching implications for the Kansas family court system that will open many closed eyes. This discovery will serve well in Kansas City and the State, as it will have much ability to course correct of a lot of folk’s family cases into a more compliant justice system that deals fairly and impartially.

