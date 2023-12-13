Revolutionizing Dental Offices with WolfPack’s 4K 30 Hz HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems and Free DirecTV App

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of audio and video solutions, is proud to introduce the WolfPack 4K 30 Hz HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems, featuring a free DirecTV app and wireless control capabilities. This cutting-edge technology is poised to transform the entertainment experience in dentist offices, providing a seamless and customizable solution for both staff and patients.

The WolfPack 4K HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems offer unparalleled flexibility and scalability in distributing high-quality 4K content throughout dental offices. With support for 30 Hz refresh rates, these systems ensure crystal-clear video transmission, creating an immersive and enjoyable viewing experience for patients during their visits.

Key Features of HDTV Supply’s 4K HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems for Dental Offices:

* High-Performance 4K Transmission: The WolfPack 4K HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems deliver superior 4K video quality at 30 Hz, guaranteeing a stunning visual experience for patients.

* Free DirecTV App: Enjoy hassle-free access to DirecTV content without additional subscription costs. The free DirecTV app integration enhances the entertainment options available in dental offices.

* Wireless Control: The system’s wireless control capabilities allow dental staff to manage content distribution effortlessly, providing a user-friendly interface for a seamless entertainment experience.

* Scalability: With the ability to scale from small to large installations, the WolfPack system is suitable for dental offices of any size. This scalability ensures that the technology can grow alongside the evolving needs of the practice.

* Enhanced Patient Experience: Elevate the patient experience by offering a wide range of entertainment options, creating a more relaxed and comfortable atmosphere during dental procedures.

“Dental offices can now redefine the way they engage with patients by incorporating our state-of-the-art WolfPack 4K HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems,” said a spokesperson at HDTV Supply. “This technology not only enhances the entertainment options available but also provides a powerful tool for dental professionals to create a more pleasant and comfortable environment for their patients.”

The WolfPack 4K HDMI Over IP Matrix Systems are available for purchase at https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-hdmi-over-ip-matrices-app-ir-control.html.

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

Skype: 1-805-732-2528

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-hdmi-over-ip-matrices-app-ir-control.html

EMAIL: press[@]hdtvsupply.com

About HDTV Supply:

HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.