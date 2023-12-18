GSB Flood Master Introduces Highly Trained and Certified Technicians For Flood Damage Restoration In Ascot

Ascot, Australia, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — GSB Flood Master, a leading flood damage restoration company in Ascot, announced today that its technicians are fully licensed, insured, and certified by the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC). With over 30 years of experience handling residential and commercial flood damage in Ascot, GSB Flood Master technicians stay up-to-date with the latest restoration standards and techniques.

“When flood damage occurs, time is of the essence. Our certified technicians have the proper training and credentials to assess the situation quickly and develop an effective restoration plan,” said, Owner of GSB Flood Master. “We understand how devastating flood damage can be. Our goal is to restore properties back to pre-loss condition as safely and efficiently as possible.

GSB Flood Master offers 24/7 emergency flood damage restoration services for water damage from broken pipes, sewer backups, sump pump failures, and natural disasters. Their certified technicians use state-of-the-art equipment and proven restoration processes to extract standing water, dehumidify and dry the structure, clean and decontaminate the area, and make necessary repairs to get properties back to normal.

The IICRC sets the standards for the restoration industry. GSB Flood Master technicians complete rigorous coursework and exams to become IICRC certified in water damage restoration and applied structural drying. They must also meet annual continuing education requirements to maintain certification.

“When flood damage occurs, it’s critical to call in professionals as soon as possible to limit damage and restore the property,” said CEO, GSB Flood Master Senior Technician. “Our IICRC certifications demonstrate our commitment to high standards of service and give property owners peace of mind during an already stressful situation.

