Global Color Cosmetic Market is expected to reach by 2030 – An exclusive market research report by Lucintel

Lucintel’s latest study found that, The future of the global color cosmetic market looks promising with opportunities in the nail product, hair product, lip product, and face product markets. The global color cosmetic market is expected to reach an estimated $101.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing consumer awareness and inclination towards the use of color cosmetics, rising preferences for color cosmetics in the cosmetics and personal care industry, as well as, technological advancement and innovation in color cosmetics.

In this market, prestige product and mass product are the major segments of color cosmetic market by target market.

Lucintel forecasts that prestige product will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to benefits of acquiring luxury products include boosting consumer spending and cultivating brand loyalty.

Color Cosmetic Market is marked by presence of several big and small players. L’Oreal, Estee Lauder, Avon Products, Coty, Revlon, Unilever, Shiseido, Ciaté London, Chantecaille Beaute, and Kryolan Professional Make-Up are the major suppliers in the color cosmetic market.

