According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global spiral freezer market looks promising with opportunities in the seafood & fish, meat processing, and bakery products markets. The global spiral freezer market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the need for enhanced freezing capacity, capacity to produce large volumes of frozen goods, and growing need for dependability in harsh weather circumstances.

In this market, medium capacity, small capacity, and large capacity are the major segments of spiral freezer market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that small capacity is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to widespread usage of small-capacity spiral freezers in both home and small-scale food processing businesses.

Within this market, bakery products will remain the largest segment due to increased utilization of the product in the processing of crackers, cookies, pies, and rolls.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increased sales of frozen bakery items, such as cookies and pies, in the region.

Jet Coldchain, VDL Systems, GEA, John Bean Technologies, RMF, CES NV, Advanced Equipment, Van Abeelen, Scanico, and FPS Food Process Solutions are the major suppliers in the spiral freezer market.

