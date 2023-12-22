Stadium Village Flats Unveiling Premier Student Apartments

Minneapolis, Minnesota, 2023-Dec-22 — /EPR Network/ — Stadium Village Flats is thrilled to announce the launch of its exceptional Student Apartments UMN, offering students an unparalleled living experience near the University of Minnesota campus. Located at a prime address on Washington Ave, Stadium Village Flats boasts a premier location situated just one block from the University of Minnesota campus and a mere two blocks from the iconic TCF Bank Stadium.

Stadium Village Flats offers a wide range of apartment amenities to cater to students’ needs and comfort. Each apartment unit features spacious layouts, modern furnishings, and fully equipped kitchens. With 24-hour fitness facilities, students can maintain their health and wellness conveniently. Moreover, residents can unwind and socialize in the sky lounge or enjoy the convenience of street-level retail, including a CVS pharmacy. With an emphasis on community and comfort, Stadium Village Flats ensures that students have everything they need to succeed inside and outside the classroom.

The community amenities at Stadium Village Flats are second to none. Residents can participate in a variety of community events and activities, fostering a sense of belonging and camaraderie. Whether studying in communal spaces, relaxing in outdoor courtyards, or taking advantage of on-site management and maintenance services, students will find everything they need to make their university years unforgettable.

For more information about Stadium Village Flats, please contact their leasing office at (612) 248-1000.

Stadium Village Flats is devoted to creating exceptional student housing communities that offer students the ideal environment to thrive during their academic journey. With a focus on modern amenities, convenient locations, and a commitment to fostering a strong sense of community, Stadium Village Flats ensures that students have the support they need to excel academically and create lasting memories.

Company: Stadium Village Flats

Address: 850 Washington Ave SE

City: Minneapolis

State: Minnesota

Zip code: 55414

Telephone number: (612) 248-1000