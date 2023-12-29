Academia ERP by Serosoft Secures 26 G2 Badges in Winter 2024, Reinforcing Commitment to Customer Excellence

Bengaluru, India, 2023-Dec-29 — /EPR Network/ — Academia ERP, the leading Student Information System (SIS) developed by Serosoft, is proud to announce the attainment of an impressive 26 G2 badges in the winter of 2024. This remarkable achievement reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled customer support and ensuring the utmost satisfaction for our customers and users.

At Academia ERP, customer satisfaction has always been our top priority, and we are sincerely grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us. This achievement on the G2 platform is a testament to the collective efforts of our team and the invaluable feedback received from our user community.

Winter 2024 G2 Category-wise Badges: Earned 26

Education ERP Suites:

High Performer

Momentum Leader

Best Relationship

Easiest To Do Business With

Leader Mid-Market

Highest User Adoption



2. Student Information Systems (SIS):



Easiest Admin Mid-Market

Best Relationship Mid-Market

Best Support Mid-Market

Easiest To Use Mid-Market

Best Usability Mid-Market

Leader – Asia Pacific

Users Most Likely To Recommend Mid-Market

Leader Mid-Market

Users Most Likely To Recommend

High Performer

Admissions and Enrollment Management:



Easiest Admin Mid-Market

Best Relationship Mid-Market

Best Usability Mid-Market

Leader – Asia Pacific

Easiest Setup Mid-Market

Momentum Leader

High Performer Mid-Market

High Performer



4. School Management:



Best Support

High Performer

In the past G2 reports, we had been performing great for our customers and earning G2 badges: See our previous quarter reports, we are on a growing track.

Fall 2023 Reports – 23 Badges

Summer 2023 Reports – 19 Badges

Spring 2023 Reports – 5 Badges

Winter 2023 Reports – 5 Badges

Fall 2022 Reports – 2 Badges (It all started from here)

We are proud of these accomplishments, which would not have been possible without the continuous support and collaboration of our valued clients. Your feedback has been instrumental in shaping Academia ERP into the robust and user-friendly system it is today.

As we celebrate these 26 G2 winter 2024 badges, we renew our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and the ongoing enhancement of Academia ERP. We look forward to continuing this journey together with our clients, partners, and stakeholders. Check out Academia ERP’s G2 profile.

About Serosoft:

