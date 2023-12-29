Academia ERP by Serosoft Secures 26 G2 Badges in Winter 2024, Reinforcing Commitment to Customer Excellence

Posted on 2023-12-29

Bengaluru, India, 2023-Dec-29 — /EPR Network/ — Academia ERP, the leading Student Information System (SIS) developed by Serosoft, is proud to announce the attainment of an impressive 26 G2 badges in the winter of 2024. This remarkable achievement reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled customer support and ensuring the utmost satisfaction for our customers and users.

At Academia ERP, customer satisfaction has always been our top priority, and we are sincerely grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us. This achievement on the G2 platform is a testament to the collective efforts of our team and the invaluable feedback received from our user community.

Winter 2024 G2 Category-wise Badges: Earned 26

  1. Education ERP Suites:

High Performer
Momentum Leader
Best Relationship
Easiest To Do Business With
Leader Mid-Market
Highest User Adoption

2. Student Information Systems (SIS):

Easiest Admin Mid-Market
Best Relationship Mid-Market
Best Support Mid-Market
Easiest To Use Mid-Market
Best Usability Mid-Market
Leader – Asia Pacific
Users Most Likely To Recommend Mid-Market
Leader Mid-Market
Users Most Likely To Recommend
High Performer 

  1. Admissions and Enrollment Management:

    Easiest Admin Mid-Market
    Best Relationship Mid-Market
    Best Usability Mid-Market
    Leader – Asia Pacific
    Easiest Setup Mid-Market
    Momentum Leader
    High Performer Mid-Market
    High Performer

    4. School Management:

    Best Support
    High Performer 

In the past G2 reports, we had been performing great for our customers and earning G2 badges: See our previous quarter reports, we are on a growing track.

  • Fall 2023 Reports – 23 Badges
  • Summer 2023 Reports – 19 Badges
  • Spring 2023 Reports – 5 Badges
  • Winter 2023 Reports – 5 Badges
  • Fall 2022 Reports – 2 Badges (It all started from here)

We are proud of these accomplishments, which would not have been possible without the continuous support and collaboration of our valued clients. Your feedback has been instrumental in shaping Academia ERP into the robust and user-friendly system it is today.

As we celebrate these 26 G2 winter 2024 badges, we renew our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and the ongoing enhancement of Academia ERP. We look forward to continuing this journey together with our clients, partners, and stakeholders. Check out Academia ERP’s G2 profile.

About Serosoft:

Serosoft is a leading provider of educational technology solutions, dedicated to transforming the education sector through innovative and user-friendly software. The company’s flagship product, Academia ERP, is a comprehensive Student Information System designed to meet the evolving needs of educational institutions worldwide. With a focus on customer satisfaction and continuous improvement, Serosoft remains at the forefront of revolutionizing education management.

