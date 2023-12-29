The Radian Offers Premier Apartments Near the University of Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 2023-Dec-29 — /EPR Network/ — The Radian proudly presents its top-quality student housing, perfectly positioned adjacent to the University of Pennsylvania campus and a stone’s throw from Drexel University. Offering a harmonious blend of comfort and convenience, The Radian is the epitome of University City living.

Residents can immerse themselves in spacious apartments complemented by a lifestyle-centric setting. The array of amenities includes 1 to 4-bedroom apartments, two-story, 4-bedroom townhomes, fully furnished spaces with full-size beds, in-unit laundry, fully equipped kitchens, and all-inclusive utilities like electricity, high-speed internet, and water. These features, coupled with breathtaking city views and tailored roommate matching, make The Radian an unparalleled choice for student accommodation.

The community experience at The Radian is equally impressive. A two-story city-view clubroom with a walkout terrace, a game room with billiards, and an outdoor dining terrace and courtyard offer ample spaces for relaxation and socialization. The controlled-access bike storage room, ground-floor retail, study room, and café enhance daily living, while social events foster a vibrant community spirit. Designed with students in mind, The Radian’s apartments are steps away from campus, merging style with practicality.

For more information, please visit their website or call (215) 222-4212.

About The Radian: The Radian is more than just an apartment complex; it’s a thriving student community in the heart of University City, Philadelphia. Designed to meet the unique needs of university students, The Radian combines modern living spaces with a suite of amenities that promote a balanced, engaging lifestyle. Whether it’s for studying, socializing, or simply enjoying the vibrancy of city life, The Radian is the ultimate choice for students seeking exceptional housing apartments near the University of Pennsylvania.

