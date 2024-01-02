Personal Protective Equipment Industry: Raw Material Movement Analysis, 2021 – 2030

Personal Protective Equipment Industry Data Book – Hand Protection Equipment, Fall Protection and Respiratory Protection Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Personal Protective Equipment Industry was estimated at USD 91.55 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s personal protective equipment industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook report and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Fall Protection Market Insights

The global fall protection market size was estimated at USD 2.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2022 to 2030. Favorable occupational safety legislations, together with the growing relevance of workplace safety and security, are expected to fuel industry expansion during the forecast period. Strict lockdowns implemented by governments across the globe, in light of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, had adversely affected the industry due to the partial and complete closure of industries, such as construction, mining, oil & gas, and manufacturing.

Furthermore, the supply chains of essential components and finished products had been severely disrupted by compulsory quarantines, lockdowns, and lack of raw materials & labor. The market in the U.S is undergoing a transformation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with businesses in this field making strategic acquisitions and expanding capacity to meet the rising demand after the governments and banks moved rapidly in 2020, assisting people, bringing job protection measures, and fiscal transfers to businesses to avert defaults.

Furthermore, the passing of the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act in November 2021 has created upswings for the construction sector, thereby boosting the demand for fall protection. Fall protection devices are mainly used to protect workers from injuries that are caused due to free falls. Falls are the common causes of accidents in the construction, manufacturing, and mining industries, which have resulted in a majority of injuries and deaths. This product is used to safeguard employees who work at elevated locations. Emerging economies in the Asia Pacific, including China and India, have experienced rapid urbanization and industrialization during the past few years and are projected to have an increased blue-collar workforce.

Industrial Protective Clothing Market Insights

The global industrial protective clothing market size was valued at USD 18.93 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030. Rising awareness regarding the importance of preventing work-related fatal accidents is likely to propel market growth. Governments globally have made the wearing of industrial protective clothing essential in order to limit infection risks. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare professionals prefer industrial protective clothing to safeguard their health, thus driving their demand. Increased onshore and offshore drilling operations, as well as increased shale gas production in the U.S., are factors expected to boost industrial protective clothing demand to protect personnel from workplace hazards.

Improvements in government initiatives to make the U.S. more energy-independent are expected to increase local shale output even further. The U.S. is one of the world’s largest producers of chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, the country has a large workforce involved in oil and gas activities, which necessitates the use of high-quality protective apparel. The existence of regulating organizations such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) along with severe labor rules is expected to boost market expansion in the country.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the most affected countries, including the U.S., implemented specific legislations, such as the Defense Production Act (DPA), entrusting local manufacturers with the production of PPE, including industrial protective clothing and ventilators for healthcare workers. Such factors have propelled product demand. Various fashion conglomerates, premium brands, and designers produced masks, face shields, and protective clothing to safeguard employees from the COVID-19 virus. For example, in April 2020, Adidas partnered with Carbon, a 3D printing business located in the U.S., to develop face shields during the pandemic crisis.

Personal Protective Equipment Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Strategies adopted by the companies usually include product portfolio expansion, product development, and distribution network expansion. Honeywell International, Inc. is one of the key players engaged in launching new products as a part of its strategic initiative. The products launched by the company in the last few years include portable gas detectors, Ne-Hon-6, and toxin-resistant hoods for firefighters. Moreover, the company is involved in technological advancements such as hands-free and wearable connected plant

Key players operating in the Personal Protective Equipment Industry are:

FallTech

3M

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

DuPont

Honeywell International, Inc

