Lark Gainesville Unveils Resort-Style Student Housing Near UF

Gainesville, Florida, 2024-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Gainesville announces the launch of its luxurious student housing community, a stone’s throw away from the University of Florida, designed to elevate the student living experience. This state-of-the-art housing complex offers a plethora of amenities that blend comfort, style, and convenience, catering to the dynamic lifestyle of today’s students.

Residents of Lark Gainesville can plunge into a zero-entry resort-style pool, unwind in private cabanas, or stay fit in the two-story fitness center featuring a Peloton deck and yoga studio. The property offers private study rooms and a community caffeinated with social buzz and study spaces for those late-night study sessions.

The apartments themselves are nothing short of spectacular, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and Bluetooth shower heads, ensuring every detail adds to the luxury of student life. Each unit is equipped with Wi-Fi, a parking garage with electronic access, and hardwood-style floors, emphasizing style and security.

Lark Gainesville prides itself on offering a variety of living options from 1 to 5-bedroom apartments, suitable for every student’s needs. With plug-and-play apartments and a range of social and private spaces, Lark is the go-to student housing near UF, where luxury meets convenience.

For more information about student housing near UF, please visit their website or contact them at (352) 301-8000.

About Lark Gainesville: Lark Gainesville is located near the University of Florida and offers an unparalleled living experience for students. With luxurious amenities, a range of living options, and a vibrant community atmosphere, Lark is more than just housing—it’s a lifestyle. Designed to cater to the modern student’s needs, it promises a living experience that’s as dynamic and engaging as the students it houses.

Company: Lark Gainesville

Address: 1245 SW 11th Avenue

City: Gainesville

State: Florida

Zip code: 32601

Telephone number: (352) 301-8000