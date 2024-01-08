CD Biosciences Announces Expanded Capabilities for Mechanistic Target of Rapamycin Research in Diabetes and Metabolism

Shirley, NY, 2024-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a US-based CRO serving the global life science research community, has announced the launch of its new services to study the Mechanistic Target of Rapamycin (mTOR) in diabetes and metabolism research.

The mechanistic Target of Rapamycin is a serine/threonine protein kinase that is inhibited by rapamycin, a bacterial compound originally isolated from Easter Island soil that inhibits the proliferation of eukaryotic cells. The mTOR protein kinase is present in two distinct complexes, mTOR complex 1 (mTORC1) and mTORC2, each of which contains different protein components and phosphorylates different substrates.

mTOR is a key regulator of metabolic homeostasis. These functions are primarily performed by mTORC1, which ensures that the cell’s anabolic and catabolic processes are linked to environmental cues, including nutrient levels and growth factors. Under pro-growth conditions, mTORC1 is activated and promotes cellular biogenesis while actively inhibiting energy-generating processes such as autophagy. Autophagy is a key cytolytic process, and mTORC1 kinase is the most potent inhibitor of autophagy initiation in mammals. mTORC1 also plays a key role in the terminal phase of autophagy, where nutrients recycled by autophagy stimulate mTORC1-driven lysosomal biogenesis. mTORC1 is required for this late activity to prolong autophagy.

In addition, the role of mTOR in the development and regulation of the immune system is rapidly emerging. Insights into this paradigm are expected to link the regulation of pathways to the restoration of immune homeostasis for the treatment of a wide range of diseases, including infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, allograft rejection and malignancies.

