Global Packaging Additives Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2024 to 2030.

CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The future of the global packaging additives market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverage, pharmaceutical & healthcare, and cosmetic & personal care markets. The global packaging additives market is expected to reach an estimated $730.0 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increase in packaged food product demand as a result of shifting customer preferences, increasing global demand for aerated drinks and energy drinks, as well as, expansion of the processed food industry.

Some of the Key Questions answered in this exclusive report are:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the packaging additives market by additive type (antifog additives, antimicrobial agents, antistatic additives, clarifying agents, oxygen scavengers, and UV stabilizers), packaging type (rigid and flexible), application (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, cosmetics & personal care, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Market Segmentation:

In this market, antifog additive, antimicrobial agent, antistatic additive, clarifying agent, oxygen scavenger, and UV stabilizers are the major segments of packaging additives market by additive type.

Lucintel forecasts that antifog additive will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because they are non-ionic surfactants that are applied to plastic sheets or films to reduce the production of fog.

Within this market, food & beverage will remain the largest segment due to stringent laws and public demand for food and drink items that are safe, high-quality, and shelf-stable.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high frequency of producers in China, Japan, and India utilizing packaging additives.

Arkema, Akzonobel, Altana, Colormatrix, BASF, Henkel, Flint, Lubrizol, PPG, and Sun Chemical are the major suppliers in the packaging additives market.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056