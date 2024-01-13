Illegal Kansas ‘Kids for Cash’ Scheme & Fraud Uncovered With Burmaster Johnson County Court Contractor Layne Project LLC

KANSAS CITY, USA, 2024-Jan-13 — /EPR Network/ — An Illegal Kansas Cash for Kids scheme YouTube video appeared on Friday January 12, 2024, and quickly spread to Twitter and Facebook. Serious allegations of Guardian ad Litem, Attorney fraud and Judicial fraud are intertwined in a racketeering type scheme that shows connected to the Family Court of Judge Paul Burmaster in the 10th Judicial District. The video that came to light involves a Johnson County court contractor, the Layne Project LLC and a Kansas licensed attorney against a Kansas man. The spin on this Kansas scandal, is that Respondent man who was targeted by fraud regarding the Layne Project LLC, is also the Plaintiff who has brought civil rights lawsuit in the United States Federal Court in the District of Kansas, Escalante versus Defendant Paul Burmaster. In the county level regarding civil cases, the Johnson county government contracts the Layne Project LLC to re-integrate parents back into their children’s lives after alleged domestic incidents or high conflict divorce cases in Johnson County, Kansas. Specifically, it is alleged that Layne Project LLC, owned and operated by Guardian ad Litem Trina Nudson, and a licensed Kansas attorney, whose name has not been disclosed, intentionally misrepresented financial information and cash assets onto the Respondent father Matthew Aaron Escalante’s Layne account, on or around July 13, 2023.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGVMsF_cokk Kansas Cash for Kids Scandal in the 10th District – Court of Judge Burmaster

https://files.fm/u/spvk3nana7 Link to Files that are in embedded in the video.

Image from YouTube, ‘Illegal Kansas Cash for Kids’ leaked videoPhoto byhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGVMsF_cokk

According to video, which includes an evidence link to certified court county transcripts, fraudulent misrepresentations were then submitted to the court of Judge Paul Burmaster on or around Aug 8th, 2023, that misstated to the Judge that the father’s account had hundreds of dollars in it, and then in which the Judge several days later pulled the father in on a show cause summons only to be-little and badger the father for seemingly choosing to not integrate with his children, while having money on his books. The intent to deceive shifts from Layne Project, as the presiding judge was made aware of the submitted evidence of Layne fraud when the father offered it in the Show Cause hearing along with allegations of fraud on August 14th, 2023.

Email chains of exchanges between the judge’s admin, Stacey Pennell. and Mr. Escalante are seen with the video links and they show actions of Layne Project LLC, Nudson lying to the father with several tales of where the money came from until finally Nudson discloses that an involved attorney walked into Layne project in July 2023 and put money on Escalante’s account with instructions not to inform the Kansas father, to two daughters. This whole ordeal represent disturbing breaches of integrity and codes of conduct within the Johnson County family court system. Falsifying financial representations in statements and communicating deceitfully with the court to the detriment of one parent raises serious issues around lack of impartiality, ethics, and potential racketeering behavior. Judge Paul Burmaster shows backdrop interconnections with Trina Nudson, she is his sub-chair in Team Burmaster in the American Inn of Courts. The people of Johnson County and state of Kansas deserve a fair, just and unbiased family court process free of such misconduct and corruption. A full investigation is warranted to uncover the truth and ensure any and all responsible parties are held properly accountable.