Lark Bellingham Offers Exceptional Living Experience for WWU Students

Bellingham, Washington, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Bellingham, a premier student accommodation option, is redefining the standard of living for Western Washington University (WWU) students with its exceptional facilities and community environment. Nestled near WWU, Lark Bellingham provides a perfect blend of comfort, style, and convenience, offering an unparalleled living experience for students seeking quality off-campus housing.

Lark Bellingham features a range of 2 and 3-bedroom furnished apartments, each equipped with private bathrooms, walk-in closets, and full kitchens with granite countertops. The in-unit laundry facilities and flat-panel HDTVs in living rooms add a touch of luxury to the student lifestyle. Students also enjoy including internet and water and individually locking bedroom doors for privacy and security.

The community amenities at Lark Bellingham are designed to cater to every aspect of student life. The 24-hour fitness center, meditation room, and outdoor lounge with a fire pit offer spaces for relaxation and wellness. For socializing and entertainment, there are club rooms with gaming tables, a sand volleyball court, and ping-pong areas. The study lounge and business center cater to academic needs, ensuring a balanced lifestyle.

To experience the elevated living at WWU student apartments, visit Lark Bellingham’s website or call the leasing office at (360) 778-1500.

About Lark Bellingham: Lark Bellingham is a leading provider of student apartments near Western Washington University. Offering a mix of luxury, comfort, and practicality, Lark Bellingham is dedicated to delivering an exceptional living experience for students. With a focus on community, security, and convenience, Lark Bellingham stands out as the premier choice for students seeking quality off-campus housing in Bellingham, WA.

Company: Lark Bellingham

Address: 800 Viking Circle

City: Bellingham

State: Washington

Zip Code: 98229

Telephone Number: (360) 778-1500