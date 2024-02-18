Meet 6 new ODBC Drivers: Freshservice, SendGrid, Twilio, Shippo, QuickBooks Desktop, and SurveyMonkey

Prague, Czech Republic, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released new ODBC Drivers for Freshservice, SendGrid, Twilio, Shippo, QuickBooks Desktop, and SurveyMonkey.

Now it is easier for users to integrate their data from popular platforms into their workflows, reducing the time and effort required for data analysis and reporting.

Users can harness the power of financial data with a robust and efficient connection to accounting software with ODBC Drivers for QuickBooks Desktop.

SendGrid users will spend even less effort accessing and managing their email campaign data.

A seamless connection to Freshservices data will significantly enhance IT service management. Meanwhile, Twilio and Shippo drivers might even revolutionize how organizations manage their communication and shipping data.

The list of main features of new drivers:

Seamless connectivity: access 6 cloud-based platforms directly from your preferred BI or reporting tool through standard SQL queries.

Real-time data access: real-time access to data, allows analysis and make decisions based on up-to-date information.

Customizable queries: use SQL queries to customize data extraction and analysis to get the data needed.

Easy setup: save time with a user-friendly interface and set up the Devart driver in 3 simple steps.

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/new-beta-odbc-drivers-for-freshservice-sendgrid-twilio-shippo-quickbooks-desktop-and-surveymonkey-now-available.html

Devart ODBC Drivers are high-performance connectivity solutions with enterprise-level features for accessing the most popular database management systems and cloud services from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools on 32-bit and 64-bit Windows, macOS, and Linux. Our ODBC drivers fully support standard ODBC API functions and data types to enable easy access to live data from anywhere.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.