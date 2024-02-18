SAI Community Services Announced Supporting Daily Tasks Activities For People With Disabilities in Perth

SAI Community Services Empowers People with Disabilities Through Daily Living Support

Perth, Australia, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — SAI Community Services, a leading disability support organization in Perth, Australia, announced expanded services to provide critical daily living assistance for people with disabilities. From transport and shopping to health care and community participation, SAI Community Services helps individuals gain independence and enrich their lives. , SAI Community supports daily tasks activities for people with disabilities in Perth, Australia.

SAI Community Services partners with people of all abilities to design personalized support focused on their unique needs, circumstances and goals. Whether residing in supported or independent housing, individuals can access flexible services tailored to empower them in all areas of daily living.

“We believe all people deserve to live full, meaningful lives and contribute to their community,” said owner] of SAI Community Services. “Our dedicated support staff help make that vision a reality by assisting individuals with practical tasks, teaching independent living skills and facilitating community participation.”

Services include:

•Transport: Help with using public transit or provide direct transport for appointments, shopping, recreation, etc.

•Shopping: Assist with grocery shopping, budgeting and meal planning.

•Health Care: Help schedule and attend medical appointments, pick up prescriptions, etc.

•Education: Help access education or skills training to achieve personal goals.

•Relationship Building: Facilitate social interactions and participation in community events.

•Housekeeping: Assist with cleaning, laundry and general household organization.

SAI Community Services partners with individuals, their families, health professionals and government agencies to provide person-centered support. Staff are thoroughly vetted, trained and supervised to ensure the highest quality care.

“We empower people with disabilities by promoting independence, community participation and quality of life,” said CEO. “Our vision is an inclusive society where people of all abilities are valued and supported.”

About Sai Community Services

SAI Community Services is a not-for-profit organization providing disability support services in Perth, Australia. We take a person-centered approach to empowering individuals with disabilities through practical daily living support and skills training. Our goal is to facilitate independence, community participation and an enhanced quality of life for the people we serve. For more information, visit website.​

For More Information:

PR Name- Sai Community Services

Contact Number- 0425373488

Email- info@saicommunityservices.com.au

Please check their website for additional details.

Website- https://saicommunityservices.com.au/services/daily-tasks-shared-living/