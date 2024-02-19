Milestone Localization Announces Its Life Sciences Sub Division

SOLIHULL, UK, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Milestone Localization, a leading global provider of translation and localization services, proudly introduces its new subdivision, Milestone Localization Life Sciences. This specialized unit is dedicated to meeting the translation and localization requirements of the life sciences industry, encompassing healthcare, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals.

Over the years of valuable partnership with leading companies in the life sciences industry, Milestone Localization has honed its ability to deliver expert translation services tailored to meet the specific language requirements of the Life Sciences industry.

With a proven track record of delivering precise, regulatory-compliant, and industry-specific language solutions, Milestone Localization wants to take a step ahead and dedicate itself to serving life science organizations worldwide with Milestone Localization Life Sciences.

“Launching Milestone Localization Life Sciences is a significant milestone for us, reflecting our dedication to providing quality language solutions for the life sciences industry,” said Nikita Agarwal, Director at Milestone Localization. “Our team’s expertise and collaboration with industry-specialized translators enable us to deliver translations that meet the highest standards of accuracy, compliance, and client satisfaction.”

The company’s success in this domain is attributed to its dedicated team of expert translators, each possessing a comprehensive understanding of the nuances of healthcare, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. These linguists undergo rigorous training and continuous professional development to stay abreast of evolving industry terminologies, regulatory requirements, and global standards.

Key Features of Milestone Localization Life Sciences:

1. ISO 17100 Certified: Milestone Localization is ISO 17100:2015-certified as a testament to Milestone’s commitment to delivering quality services. The company has in place robust translation processes, quality management systems, and stringent non-disclosure policies to ensure quality and client satisfaction.

2. 6-step translation process with stringent quality assurance measures: Milestone recognizes the importance of precise and accurate translations the life science industry demands. Their 6-step robust translation process, from handpicking the translators to back translation and final delivery, ensures error-free and regulatory-compliant translations are delivered on time.

3. Expert Translators and Subject Matter Specialists: Milestone Localization Life Sciences operates with a team of expert translators and subject matter specialists who possess a deep understanding of the life sciences domain. They are not only skilled but also have hands-on experience and qualifications in healthcare, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals.

4. Comprehensive Service Portfolio: The subdivision offers an expanded service portfolio, including document translation, regulatory compliance translation, medical device translation, pharmaceutical translation, multilingual medical software localization, and more. This comprehensive range of services is tailored to address the diverse needs of organizations within the life sciences industry.

5. Regulatory-Compliant Translations: The skilled team at Milestone Localization Life Sciences understands the language requirements stated by various regulatory bodies across the life science industry, such as EU MDR, FDA, etc., and delivers hassle-free translations compliant with the regulatory requirements.

6. Globally accepted translation certificates: Milestone Localization Life Sciences provides translation certificates accepted by authorities across the globe, confirming the genuineness and accuracy of the translations.

7. Continuous Professional Development and Quality Assurance: Milestone Localization Life Sciences prioritizes continuous professional development for its team to stay updated on industry developments. Rigorous quality assurance protocols are in place to guarantee the accuracy, compliance, and reliability of all translated content.

For more information about Milestone Localization Life Sciences and its services, please visit https://lifesciences.milestoneloc.com/

About Milestone Localization:

Milestone Localization is an ISO 17100: 2015 certified language service provider offering a wide range of translation and localization to organizations worldwide. Their life science translation service includes medical & medical device translation, medical software localization, pharmaceutical translation, biotechnology translation, and more.

With a team of highly trained native linguists, translators, interpreters, and industry experts, Milestone Localization ensures accurate, culturally appropriate, and seamless communication in over 70 languages.