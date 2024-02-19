RX Japan Triumphs with Remarkable Visitor, Exhibitor Turnout at IJT Japan 2024

TOKYO, Japan, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — In a dazzling display of global collaboration and innovation, RX Japan welcomed the year with the unprecedented success of the 35th International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT) 2024, held at Tokyo Big Sight from January 17 to 20. The event witnessed an astounding surge in both exhibitor and visitor numbers, firmly establishing itself as a premier global platform for the jewellery industry.

Remarkable Record

The IJT 2024 attracted a remarkable total of 21,412 attendees, a testament to the show’s growing influence and relevance in the international jewellery landscape. The exhibition floor hosted 619 jewellery exhibitors from prominent global jewellery hubs, including Italy, USA, India, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Israel, Turkey, Australia, Belize, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Singapore, Korea, and more.

Prominent Global Brands Shine

The event featured the participation of leading global brands, each showcasing their latest designs, trends, and innovations. The vibrant atmosphere of collaboration and networking provided attendees with a unique opportunity to explore the diverse offerings from the world’s top players in the jewellery industry.

“We are thrilled to witness the tremendous success of IJT 2024, underscoring its position as a leading international jewellery exhibition. The robust participation from exhibitors and buyers alike demonstrates the industry’s resilience and adaptability. As we reflect on this accomplishment, we look forward to exciting developments in the upcoming 28th International Jewellery Kobe (IJK 2024), where participants can expect even more groundbreaking trends and opportunities,” said Yoshihito Waki, IJT Show Director at RX Japan.

Unveiling the Success Behind ‘Geo-Clone’ Editions

The success of IJT 2024 can be attributed to RX Japan’s strategic approach in organizing ‘geo-clone’ editions, catering to distinct markets and demands. These specialized editions include:

IJK (International Jewellery Kobe): Western Japan’s Largest Mid-Year Jewellery Show

Held at “Pearl City Kobe,” IJK is Western Japan’s largest jewellery exhibition, strategically timed for the mid-year sale season. The event, scheduled for May 16-18, 2024, at Kobe International Exhibition Hall, promises to bring together a wide range of jewellery, from fine to fashion, along with loose stones, strands, materials, and services.

For more information, visit https://www.ijt.jp/kobe/en-gb.html

IJT Autumn: Year-End Sales Extravaganza in Yokohama

Taking place in Japan’s iconic harbour city, Yokohama, IJT Autumn is the major trade show designated for the year-end sales. This edition, scheduled for October 23-25, 2024, at Pacifico Yokohama, showcases the industry’s latest offerings, setting the stage for a successful year-end for businesses in the jewellery sector.

For more information, visit https://www.ijt.jp/autumn/en-gb.html

As the jewellery industry evolves, RX Japan remains at the forefront, continuously innovating to meet the diverse needs of participants and enthusiasts. Stay tuned for the upcoming IJK, where the grandeur of the jewellery world converges for an unforgettable experience.