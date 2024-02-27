New Frontiers in the Interior Construction Materials Industry 2023-2030

Interior Construction Materials Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

The economic value generated by the interior construction materials industry was estimated at approximately USD 578.06 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses that are involved in the manufacturing of interior construction materials, distribution & supply, and application of interior construction materials.

Rising disposable income and a growing population have increased the demand for modern residential and commercial construction in emerging economies and are expected to positively influence the demand for interior construction materials, thereby fueling the market growth. Furthermore, rising home renovation and remodeling activities in developed countries, coupled with the growing adoption of sustainable building materials, are expected to further fuel the growth.

The market is characterized by the presence of emerging and developed countries, including China, the U.S., India, Japan, Germany, and the UK. These countries accounted for a revenue share of over 47% in 2022 in the global interior construction materials market. Rapid economic growth, industrialization, and a growing population are a few factors driving the demand for interior construction materials in these countries.

Ceiling Tiles Market Report Highlights

Mineral wool ceiling tiles including wet felt, cast mineral fiber as well as fiberglass accounted for the largest market share in 2022 on account of their superior characteristics like less weight, acoustic insulation, recyclability, and thermal insulation

Non-residential application dominated the market in 2022 owing to high investments in commercial space development in several developing countries, such as India, Brazil, and South Korea

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate from 2023 to 2030 owing to rising consumer disposable income in several developing countries in the region, leading to the adoption of modern construction practices

The market demand was hampered in 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governments in major economies, such as the U.S., India, South Korea, the U.K., Germany, and Italy, imposed restrictions on several ongoing construction projects to prevent transmission of the virus

The market consists of several global and regional players providing a diversified range of products, thus leading to high competition in the industry

Key strategies followed by market players include mergers & acquisitions and vertical integration to gain a competitive edge

Competitive Insights

The global interior construction materials market is highly competitive, as the market has a significant presence of national and multinational companies with prominent brand values. Companies in the global interior construction materials market offer extensive product portfolios to meet the current and future demands of customers in different application industries.

The major market players are involved in opting for strategies such as high investments in research and development, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, new product developments, and expansions of production capacities and product portfolios to gain a competitive advantage.

