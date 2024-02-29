Rising Beverage Consumption Propels Demand for Drink Cans: Market Trends and Innovations

The global beverage industry is witnessing a surge in demand for drink cans, driven by changing consumer preferences and advancements in packaging technology. As consumers embrace convenience and sustainability, drink cans have emerged as a preferred packaging format across various beverage categories.

Growing Consumption of Beverages

The increasing consumption of beverages, including soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, and energy drinks, is a key factor driving the demand for drink cans. Modern consumers, with their busy lifestyles, favor the convenience and portability offered by drink cans over traditional packaging formats.

Environmental Awareness Fuels Adoption of Drink Cans

Amid rising environmental concerns and the need to reduce plastic waste, consumers are turning to drink cans as a sustainable and recyclable packaging solution. With a growing emphasis on reducing carbon footprints, consumers are making conscious choices that align with their environmental values, further boosting the popularity of drink cans.

Request Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14114

Innovation in the Drink Can Industry:

Smart Packaging Technology: Integration of smart features into drink cans, such as QR codes, NFC technology, or augmented reality, to enhance consumer engagement, provide product information, or enable interactive marketing campaigns. Sustainable Materials and Designs: Innovations in eco-friendly materials for drink cans, including recycled aluminum and alternative packaging materials, to address environmental concerns and meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging. Temperature-Sensitive Inks: Development of temperature-sensitive inks on drink cans that change color with temperature variations, providing a visual indication of the beverage’s ideal serving temperature. Slim Can Designs: Introduction of slim can designs to cater to consumer preferences for portion control, reduced packaging, and a more convenient grip, particularly in the context of energy drinks and other non-alcoholic beverages. Resealable Can Technology: Implementation of resealable lids or closures for drink cans, allowing consumers to reseal the can for later consumption, promoting convenience and reducing beverage waste. Innovative Opening Mechanisms: Introduction of new opening mechanisms or features, such as easy-to-open tabs, slide-open tops, or other creative solutions, to enhance the user experience and differentiate products in the market. Functional Packaging: Incorporation of additional functionalities into drink cans, such as built-in straws, mixing devices, or compartmentalized sections, to offer added value and versatility to consumers. Collaborative Branding: Collaborative efforts between beverage brands and artists or designers to create limited-edition or artistically designed cans, appealing to consumers through unique and collectible packaging.

Innovation and Advancements in Drink Cans

The drink cans industry is witnessing significant innovation and advancements to meet evolving consumer preferences. Manufacturers are introducing lightweight and shatterproof cans, easy-to-open lids, and customizable printing options to enhance consumer experience and address market demands.

Convenience and Affordability

Drink cans offer unmatched convenience and affordability, making them a preferred choice for both consumers and manufacturers alike. Easy to transport, store, and dispose of, drink cans provide a cost-effective packaging solution without compromising on quality or convenience.

Future Outlook

As the beverage industry continues to evolve, drink cans are poised to play a central role in meeting consumer demand for convenience, sustainability, and innovation. With ongoing advancements in packaging technology and increasing consumer awareness, the drink cans market is set for continued growth and expansion.

Key Takeaways

The global drink cans market is set to reach US$ 56,891.1 million in 2023.

The United States market for drink cans reached US$ 8,496.6 million in 2022.

Currently, the United States holds around 7% share of the global market.

High consumption of alcoholic beverages and rising demand for safe packaging will boost the USA market

“Rising demand for durable and safe packaging solutions will boost drink can sales in the USA. Besides this, implementation of stringent food safety regulations will bode well for the market.” says an FMI Analyst.

Competition Landscape in the Drinks Can Market

Key companies are introducing novel products with eco-friendly and sustainable features. Acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships are other strategies employed by manufacturers.

Prominent players active in the United States drinks can market are Novelis Inc., Ball Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., and Silgan Holdings Inc.

Request Report Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-14114

Recent Developments

In January 2023, the RYL Company launched a ready-to-drink tea to promote ‘Lil Polyphenol Technology’. This is a unique formula and method that consistently delivers 200 mg of tea polyphenols in each can.

the RYL Company launched a ready-to-drink tea to promote ‘Lil Polyphenol Technology’. This is a unique formula and method that consistently delivers 200 mg of tea polyphenols in each can. In February 2023, FC Dallas announced a multi-year partnership. This makes Coca-Cola the Official Soda and Bottled Water Partner of FC Dallas, FC Dallas Academy, North Texas SC, and FC Dallas Youth.

Further, shifting consumer preference towards sustainable and eco-friendly packaging has led to a spike in demand for packaging solutions that can be recycled. One of the most recycled packaging format is drink cans. Recycling doesn’t degrade the quality of metal as drink cans made from aluminum/ steel are completely recyclable, which makes this process profitable to manufacturers.

Moreover, in comparison to other conventional packaging formats, drink cans do not pose threat to the environment, as most of it gets recycled. During the process of recycling drink cans produce negligent amount of carbon footprint, adhering to the environment policies.

Factors such as recyclability, client specific customization, and increasing demand for small quantity beverage containers is anticipated to continue fueling sales of drink cans through 2031.

“Increasing emphasis on light weight and environment-friendly packaging solutions, along with the introduction of 3D printing technology for can manufacturing is expected to augment growth of the global drink cans market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

For More Information or Customization: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14114

Growth Drivers:

Beverage Industry Expansion: The continuous growth of the beverage industry, including soft drinks, energy drinks, and alcoholic beverages, is a major factor driving the demand for drink cans. Consumer Preference for Convenience: The convenience and portability offered by drink cans contribute to their popularity, aligning with the modern consumer’s on-the-go lifestyle. Sustainable Packaging Trends: The increasing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly packaging options has led to a surge in demand for aluminum drink cans, which are highly recyclable. Innovative Designs and Branding: Creative and eye-catching designs, coupled with effective branding strategies, play a pivotal role in attracting consumers and sustaining the growth of the drink cans market. Global Shift Towards Healthier Beverages: The rising global awareness of health and wellness has led to a shift in beverage preferences, with an increasing demand for canned alternatives in the healthier drink categories, such as sparkling water and functional beverages.

Drink Cans Market by Category

By Capacity:

Up to 200 ml

201 to 450 ml

451 to 700 ml

701 to 1000 ml

More than 1000 ml

By Product Type:

1–Piece Cans

2–Piece Cans

3–Piece Cans

By Content:

Alcoholic Beverages Beer Wine Spirits Other Alcoholic Beverages (Cider, etc.)

Non-Alcoholic Beverages Carbonated Drinks Tea & Coffee Juices Soft drinks Dairy Drinks Soda Other Beverages (Energy & Sports drinks, Electrolytes, etc.)



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

MEA

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube