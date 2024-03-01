Wireless Surgical Cameras Market: Flying High Toward US$ 153.3 Million Valuation by 2032

As to the latest industry study by Future Market Insights, the wireless surgical cameras market sales is estimated to be valued US$69.9 million globally in 2021. Sales are expected to increase at a 7.4% CAGR throughout the forecast period of 2022–2032, culminating in a market worth of US$ 153.3 million by 2032.

Rising surgical operations, high endoscopic procedure demand, and rising investments in endoscopy and laparoscopy facilities are expected to drive sales in the market. A significant barrier to industry expansion, meanwhile, is the expensive price of medical cameras. Product discontinuations, a lack of qualified medical personnel, and the availability of refurbished equipment are other significant obstacles that in some cases restrain sales in the market.

Medical cameras are now required throughout an increasing number of surgical procedures, a trend that has accelerated recently. Rising in chronic disease prevalence, which has increased demand for medical equipment, has a direct impact on the sales of wireless surgical cameras.

Due to fewer complications than traditional procedures, older patients prefer non-invasive surgeries (mostly employing endoscopes and microscope surgical cameras). Rapid expansion in the healthcare sector, along with the development of system-integrated technologies for a tether-free device application during surgery, have instigated market players to invest in providing solutions for the co-related high demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

“Growing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures, along with rising adoption of connective-technology based high resolution wireless surgical cameras across emerging economies will augment the growth in the market,” says and FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, the head mount wireless surgical cameras segment will dominate the market. The segment held nearly 43.2% of the total market share in 2021.

In terms of end user, sales in the hospitals segment will increase at a 3% CAGR during the forecast period.

The U.S. will continue dominating the North America wireless surgical cameras market over the forecast period owing to high demand for AI-based surgical cameras.

Germany will account for a lion’s share of the Europe wireless surgical cameras market over the assessment period.

Japan and China will emerge as highly lucrative pockets in the East Asia wireless surgical cameras market.

Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the global wireless surgical cameras market are investing technological advancements to enable advanced imaging and operating room connectivity. To obtain this, players are collaborating with medical and research institutes to provide a comprehensive range of products encompassing minimally invasive imaging technologies.

In September 2021, Hillrom to continue advancing Connected Care as part of Baxter; combination to transform the global healthcare landscape.

In March 2022, Lazurite’s ArthroFree wireless camera system for minimally invasive surgery receives FDA market clearance.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the wireless surgical cameras market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product – (head mount wireless surgical cameras, endoscopic wireless surgical cameras, and surgical light mounted wireless surgical cameras), by procedure (arthroscopy, laparoscopy, cosmetic procedures, dental, and others (otolaryngology (ENT), urology, and cosmetic)), by the end user (hospitals, speciality clinics, and ambulatory surgical centres), across seven key regions of the world.

Key Players:

Sunoptics

Faspro Systems Co Ltd(fasmedo), USA

Stryker

Firefly Global

Surgiris

North Southern Electronics Limited, China

Xenosys USA

Precision Surgical Ltd

Steris PLC

Hill-Rom Services, Inc

Key Market Segments Covered in Wireless Surgical Cameras Industry Research

By Product:

Head Mount Wireless Surgical Cameras

Endoscopic wireless surgical Cameras

Surgical Light Mounted Wireless Surgical Cameras

By End User:

Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

