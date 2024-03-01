Global Sleep Screening Devices Industry Set to Skyrocket with a Remarkable 6.6% CAGR, Anticipated to Surpass US$ 17.5 Billion by 2033 | FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI), a leading market research firm, unveils groundbreaking insights into the Global Sleep Screening Devices Industry, forecasting a remarkable surge. As of 2022, the industry, valued at US$ 8733.5 million, is projected to escalate to an astounding US$ 9298 million in 2023, signaling a substantial upward trajectory and underscoring its pivotal role in the global market.

This exceptional growth is primarily fueled by an ever-increasing demand spurred by the global rise in sleep disorders. A confluence of factors, including heightened awareness regarding the significance of sleep health and an uptick in disposable incomes, serves as a catalyst propelling the expansion of the sleep screening devices market.

Future Market Insights’ latest comprehensive business report provides a thorough exploration of the historical and current landscape of the Global Sleep Screening Devices Industry. The report offers profound insights into production, consumption, volume, and value trends, meticulously dissecting the market based on demand patterns, growth prospects, regions, and key players.

The Sleep Screening Devices market report contains critical information and forecast statistics that will provide both existing and emerging market players with the necessary insights to craft long-term strategies and maintain business continuity during a crisis such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Global Sleep Screening Devices Industry

The recent COVID-19 outbreak has focused attention on the healthcare industry, affecting the Global Sleep Screening Devices Industry. Severe shortages of critical medical supplies, combined with an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, have resulted in a revolution rather than an evolution in healthcare ecosystems. As a result, the impact is visible in the Sleep Screening Devices market.

Doctors are delaying or postponing elective surgeries unless absolutely necessary to prevent the spread of the virus to individuals with comorbidities or chronic conditions, under government measures, particularly social distancing norms and stay-at-home orders. Furthermore, movement restrictions and disruptions in supply chains have created a logistical nightmare for market participants, resulting in severe product shortages in the global marketplace.

The FMI report contains an interesting chapter on the preliminary impact of COVID-19 on the market for Sleep Screening Devices. This enables both leading and emerging market players to comprehend the market scenario during a crisis and to make sound decisions to gain a distinct competitive advantage.

Global Sleep Screening Devices Industry: Segmentation

Valuable information covered in the FMI’s Sleep Screening Devices market report has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

By Product Type:

Sleep Monitors

Type IV

Type III

Type II

Wearables

Headband Devices

Wrist Devices & Hand Bands Devices

Ring Devices

Sleep Mask Tracker Devices

Non-wearables

Bedside Non-Wearable Devices

Under Sheet Non-Wearable Devices

Under Mattress Non-Wearable Devices

Smart Sleep Equipment

Smart Mattresses and Pillows

Smart Beds

By Application:

Circadian Rhythm Disorders

Sleep Deprivation

Narcolepsy

Sleep Apnea

Insomnia

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Retail Stores

Pharmacy

Online

Global Sleep Screening Devices Industry: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents a comprehensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players active in the Sleep Screening Devices market. Competitive information detailed in the Sleep Screening Devices market report has been based on innovative product launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation of each market player. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the Global Sleep Screening Devices Industry report.

Key players covered in the report include:

Dream Sleep

NovaSom

VirtuOx

Koninklijke Philips

SleepWorks

Itamar Medical (ZOLL Medical)

ApneaMed

Garmin

ResMed

Cleveland Medical Devices

Important Questions Answered in the Global Sleep Screening Devices Industry Report

Which end user remains the top revenue contributor in different regional markets?

At what rate has the Global Sleep Screening Devices Industry been expanding during the forecast period?

How will the Global Sleep Screening Devices Industry look like by the end of the forecast period?

What innovative strategies are adopted by Sleep Screening Devices market players to stay ahead of the pack?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the Global Sleep Screening Devices Industry?

Key Offerings of the Report

Growth Drivers and Opportunities: Comprehensive analysis on growth-driving factors and opportunities for market players in different regional markets

Recent Trends and Forecasts: Detailed assessment on the latest trends, technological developments, and forecasts for a 5-year or 10-year period.

Segmental Analysis: Extensive analysis on each segment and factors differentiating the role of these segments in market revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis

Regional Market Forecast: Thorough analysis of each regional market to arm stakeholders with necessary information to take critical decisions

Competitive Landscape: All-inclusive insights on both leading and emerging players vying for a slice of the Sleep Screening Devices market

