Forensic Technologies Market is Booming Worldwide to Show Significant Growth Over the Forecast 2028

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ —Forensic technologies encompass a diverse range of tools, methodologies, and disciplines used in the investigation of criminal activities, civil disputes, and other legal matters. These technologies enable forensic experts to collect, preserve, analyze, and interpret physical evidence such as DNA, fingerprints, fibers, ballistics, digital data, and chemical substances to reconstruct events, establish facts, and provide expert testimony in legal proceedings. Forensic technologies play a vital role in criminal investigations, forensic pathology, crime scene reconstruction, digital forensics, toxicology, forensic anthropology, and other specialized fields of forensic science.



Forensic Technologies market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 87.4 Bn by the end of 2028, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

The significant players operating in the global Forensic Technologies market are

AB Sciex (Danaher Corporation), Eurofins Medigenomix GmbH, Forensics Consulting Solutions, Forensic Pathways, GE Healthcare Lifescience, LGC Limited, Neogen Corporation, NMS Labs, Pyramidal Technologies Ltd., SPEX Forensics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., among others

Key Trends Driving the Forensic Technologies Market:

Advancements in Analytical Techniques: The forensic technologies market is propelled by advancements in analytical techniques and instrumentation, enabling forensic laboratories to achieve higher sensitivity, specificity, and throughput in evidence analysis. Innovations such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) for DNA profiling, mass spectrometry for drug analysis, scanning electron microscopy (SEM) for trace evidence examination, and digital imaging for document analysis enhance forensic investigators’ capabilities to extract valuable information from diverse types of evidence.

Integration of Digital Forensics: With the proliferation of digital devices and the increasing reliance on digital data in criminal activities, digital forensics has emerged as a critical component of forensic investigations. The integration of digital forensic technologies, such as computer forensics, mobile device forensics, network forensics, and cybercrime investigation tools, enables investigators to uncover digital evidence, analyze electronic communications, reconstruct digital timelines, and track perpetrators in cyberspace.

Rising Demand for DNA Analysis: DNA analysis remains a cornerstone of forensic investigations, driving demand for DNA testing technologies and services in the forensic technologies market. Advances in DNA sequencing, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), short tandem repeat (STR) analysis, and mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis enable forensic laboratories to extract DNA profiles from minute biological samples, facilitate kinship testing, and identify individuals with a high degree of accuracy, even in complex forensic casework.

Enhanced Forensic Data Management: Effective management of forensic data, evidence tracking, and chain of custody documentation is essential for maintaining the integrity and admissibility of forensic evidence in legal proceedings. Forensic laboratories are adopting laboratory information management systems (LIMS), evidence management software, and cloud-based forensic data repositories to streamline workflow processes, improve data security, and ensure compliance with accreditation standards and legal requirements.



Recent Developments and Future Outlook:

Recent developments in the forensic technologies market include the emergence of portable and field-deployable forensic technologies, miniaturized analytical instruments, and rapid DNA testing kits, enabling forensic investigators to conduct on-site analysis and obtain real-time results in field settings. Additionally, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data analytics are revolutionizing forensic data interpretation, pattern recognition, and predictive modeling, enhancing investigators’ capabilities to extract actionable insights from complex forensic datasets.

Looking ahead, the future of the forensic technologies market is characterized by opportunities for innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and convergence of technologies from diverse fields such as biology, chemistry, physics, computer science, and engineering. As forensic science continues to evolve in response to emerging threats, technological advancements, and legal challenges, stakeholders in the forensic technologies market can expect increased demand for specialized forensic services, expansion of forensic research and development initiatives, and adoption of emerging technologies to address evolving forensic challenges.

In conclusion, the forensic technologies market plays a pivotal role in the investigation and adjudication of criminal cases, providing law enforcement agencies, legal professionals, and judicial systems with the tools and expertise needed to uncover truth, seek justice, and uphold the rule of law. By embracing innovation, collaboration, and evidence-based practices, stakeholders in the forensic technologies market can contribute to enhancing forensic capabilities, improving forensic outcomes, and promoting public safety and security in communities around the world.

Market Segmentation –

Service DNA Profiling PCR Y- STR RFLP Mitochondrial DNA Others Chemical Analysis Mass Spectrometry Chromatography Spectroscopy Others Biometric/Fingerprint Analysis Firearm Analysis Others (Computer Forensics, Network Forensics, Cloud Forensics, etc.)

Location Laboratory Forensics (LIMS) Portable Forensics (FaaS)



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Forensic Technologies Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

