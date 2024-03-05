Savoring Success: Meat Snacks Market to Hit US$ 21.3 Billion by 2032, Offering Investors Appetizing Growth Opportunities

The Meat snacks market is anticipated to reach a worth of US$ 10.1 billion by 2022 and then grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2032, hitting US$ 21.3 billion by that year.

In addition to convenience stores, you can now buy meat snacks in refrigerators and the ambient aisle of retailers. Several supermarkets have end-cap displays that are solely for meat snacks.

They are available to travellers at sporting goods shops, booths, cafes, and vending machines. Sales have increased significantly as a result of the improved product visibility.

To profit on impulsive buying, brands commonly use specialised merchandising equipment for retail locations, such as racks and displays for the optimum assortment and positioning.

Due to the high protein content of products like tuna, prawns, and crabs, there will be a noticeable increase in demand for plant-based seafood during the course of the evaluation period. The demand for meat products is predicted to rise as more people move from plant-based to animal-based meat. The major players are focusing on developing plant-based meat that is as scrumptious, delicate, and nourishing as meat from animals.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of meat snacks are expected to increase at 8% and 7.7% CAGR in North America and the Latin America, respectively, through 2032.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for 30% market share during assessment year.

Europe meat snacks market is expected to reach US$ at 2.2 Bn over the forecast period on the back of rising consumption of meat food products

By product type, the food industry holds the highest market share and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of meat snacks market are focusing on research & development to offer different varieties of plant-based and sugar-free meat products. Key players are collaborating and developing new product lines to penetrate untapped markets

Hormel Foods Corp expands its Columbus® Craft Meats brand by launching Columbus® Pepperoni Paninos in retail stores. The y are dried and premium quality pepperoni rolled with mozzarella cheese and prepared using specific cuts of pork mixed with authentic spices.

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global meat snacks market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Meat Snacks Market By Category

By Product Type:

Jerky

Sticks

Sausages

Others (Pickles, Bars)

By Sales Channel:

Offline Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Convenience Store Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel Company Website E-commerce Platform



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

How much is the global meat snacks market worth?

What is the demand outlook for the meat snacks market globally?

What was the last 5-year CAGR for the meat snacks market?

At what rate will meat snacks demand grow in Europe?

At what rate will meat snacks demand grow in North America?

