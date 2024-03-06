Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Industry Anticipating Double-Digit Advancements from 2022 to 2032 | FMI Report

The Global Digital X-ray Equipment Industry is poised for an extraordinary expansion, with projections indicating a remarkable double-digit Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2032, according to a recent analysis by FMI Insights.

The surge in growth is attributed to a confluence of factors propelling demand and fostering innovation in the healthcare industry. Advancements in technology have been instrumental in reshaping the landscape of healthcare diagnostics, with digital X-ray equipment taking centre stage in this transformative journey.

The integration of cutting-edge technologies has not only elevated the precision of diagnoses but has also streamlined medical imaging processes, ensuring quicker and more efficient patient care. This paradigm shift is expected to fuel the demand for digital X-ray equipment globally, driving substantial growth over the next decade.

Furthermore, increased product approvals, as well as partnerships and collaborations by key players who are striving to expand their Global Digital X-ray equipment Industry share, scale up sales of digital X-ray equipment.

For example, Nanox and SK Telcom agreed to collaborate on the deployment of 2,500 Nanoxdigital X-ray Systems in South Korea and Vietnam.

Rising awareness of the availability of portable systems is one of the major factors driving the demand for digital X-ray equipment.

Low cost and ease of use are the primary benefits associated with digital X-rays that are propelling the sales of digital X-ray equipment.

Demand for digital X-ray equipment also scales up as the images are also instantly available for distribution to clinical services, eliminating the need for time and physical effort to retrieve film packets.

This factor has a significant impact on the sales of digital X-ray equipment.

A major benefit is patients being exposed to 70-80% less radiation than traditional X-rays, thereby ensuring the safety of pregnant women and patients who are already ill, and the same is expected to accelerate the demand for digital X-ray equipment.

Dentists can now easily recognise oral issues with the help of digital X-rays, which is leading to a decrease in the need for an invasive investigation at the diagnosis stage, thereby surging the sales of digital X-ray equipment.

Furthermore, digital radiography securely stores patient X-rays, resulting in no loss on the part of the holders.

The demand for digital X-ray equipment has been significantly influenced by rising healthcare expenditures made by various governments to advance technological advancements in the sector.

What Factors are Influencing the Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Industry?

The primary factor that is scaling up the sales of digital X-ray equipment is the efficiency of electromagnetic radiations that represent clear digital images through digital x-ray equipment.

The rise in demand for digital X-ray equipment is also attributable to quick healthcare delivery, improved workflow and the safety associated with the digital X-ray radiations for the living tissues.

The sales of digital X-ray equipment are majorly driven by novel technological advancements, increasing healthcare expenditure, rise in ageing population and disease prevalence.

The digital X-ray equipment market is also witnessing a highly competitive scenario that has led to large number of improved digital x-ray equipment launches where key players are focusing on rising their Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Industry share.

Moreover, digital x-ray equipment is less expensive yet more efficient than other radiography equipment, in turn driving the demand for digital X-ray equipment.

The adoption of digital X-ray is expected to broaden thereby spiking the sales of digital X-ray equipment as digital x-ray equipment is based on transmission of the x-ray beam, which exposes only the surfaces of the human anatomy under observation.

What is the Scope of the Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Industry?

Digital X-ray equipment delivers medical imaging in the standard safety radiation dose and is widely used in the imaging of all human body tissues, which is expected to rise the demand for digital X-ray equipment.

Digital X-ray equipment has become a part of routine check-up, thereby facilitating huge sales of digital X-ray equipment.

One of the most promising areas of health innovation is the use of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly in medical imaging, which is expected to drive the demand for digital X-ray equipment to a large extent.

In this regard, many ongoing research and development programmes have aided various companies to acquire a large Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Industry share.

Various companies are currently conducting R&D activities to provide AI in various imaging modalities, including digital X-ray systems to enlarge digital X-ray equipment market share.

Who are the Key Players Involved in the Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Industry?

Some of the key players in Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Industry are Siemens AG, Philips Healthcare, Canon USA Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, GE Healthcare, Varian Medical Systems, Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Healthcare.

Hitachi Medical Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems, Fuji Medical Systems, and China Resources Holding Medical Equipment Company Limited are some other major digital X-ray equipment market players.

The competition in digital X-ray equipment market is primarily based on technological advances in digital x-ray equipment and the pricing of the digital x-ray equipment.

The demand for digital X-ray equipment is largely driven by technological advancements and the cost of digital X-ray equipment.

In addition, to secure a major Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Industry share globally, the key players have engaged in various strategic alliances such as acquisitions, collaborations, and the launch of advanced products.

Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Industry Key companies profiled

Siemens AG,

Philips Healthcare,

Canon USA Inc.,

Shimadzu Corporation,

GE Healthcare,

Varian Medical Systems,

Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Healthcare.

Customization scope

Free report customization (equivalent to up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Global Digital X-Ray Equipment Industry Key Segments:

Applications:

Orthopaedic

Cancer

Dental

Cardiovascular

Other Applications

By Technology:

Computed Radiography

Direct Radiography

By Portability:

Fixed Systems

Portable Systems

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Other End Users

