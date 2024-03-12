Single Cell Protein Market Forecast 2020-2030 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, health-conscious consumers are increasingly turning to superfoods to bolster their immunity and lead healthier lifestyles. Spirulina, a single-cell protein, has garnered significant attention for its nutritional benefits, prompting manufacturers in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region to innovate and develop supplements aimed at supporting immune function and addressing nutritional deficiencies.

Key Players and Market Developments

Key players of Single Cell Protein Market are Lallemand Inc., NOVUS International, Evonik Industries AG, AngelYeast Co., Ltd, Unibio A/S, Calysta, Inc, Devenish Nutrition, LLC, Alltech, Inc, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Parry Nutraceuticals

Rising Demand for Superfoods:

Immune Boosting Properties: Spirulina is gaining traction as a superfood due to its immune-boosting properties. As consumers seek ways to fortify their health amidst the pandemic, spirulina’s nutrient-rich profile makes.

Nutritional Superiority: Compared to traditional convenience foods, spirulina offers a superior nutrient profile, making it an ideal choice for individuals looking to enhance their dietary intake with vitamins, minerals, and essential nutrients.

Sustainable Protein Source for Aquaculture:

Addressing Industry Challenges: The aquaculture industry faces challenges in sourcing sustainable and high-protein ingredients for fish feed. Manufacturers in the ASEAN single cell protein market are leveraging spirulina and other single-cell proteins to meet the demands of the aquaculture sector while ensuring sustainability and renewable sourcing practices.

Enhanced Aquaculture Practices: By incorporating single-cell proteins into fish feed, aquaculture stakeholders can improve protein content in end-use fish products, supporting growth and immune function in aquatic animals.

Innovations in Food Applications:

Alternative Protein Sources: New players in the alternative protein space are utilizing single-cell proteins like spirulina to develop innovative food products. SCP-rich powders are being incorporated into plant-based meats and non-dairy milks, catering to the growing demand for vegan food options.

High-Speed Production: The ASEAN single cell protein market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the high-speed production capabilities of single-cell proteins. SCP-based ingredients can be produced at a faster rate compared to traditional plant and animal sources, supporting the rapid expansion of biomass for various applications.

