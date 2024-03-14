Urbanization Trends to Fuel Tower Crane Market Expansion, Reaching US$ 33,661.95 Million by 2033, Sustaining a Steady 4.8% CAGR

The tower crane market is primed for significant growth, projecting an ascent to US$ 21,063.30 million in 2023, further reaching an impressive US$ 33,661.95 million by 2033. This notable expansion is expected to be upheld by a consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The development of efficient tower cranes necessitates a wealth of expertise and experience. Typically anchored securely to foundations on construction sites, these cranes have witnessed a progressive increase in size and strength as construction professionals strive to enhance productivity, efficiency, and safety. Both stationary and mobile cranes, tailored to project requirements, find versatile application across various tasks.

Modern tower cranes play a pivotal role in empowering construction firms to achieve heightened productivity and efficiency. They facilitate the construction of tall buildings, even in densely populated urban areas, employing environmentally sustainable methods. Notably, they contribute to expedited project completion, with labor cost savings emerging as one of their most appealing features.

Companies that develop buildings benefit from tower cranes because they can work more quickly and effectively. To handle even the heaviest tasks effortlessly, these heavy-lifting staples will come in handy. The tower cranes are not only a great addition to any urban aesthetic, but also they also come in handy for lifting heavy items, such as concrete, steel, and other heavy items.

A portable option also eliminates the need to carry bulky equipment. Automation and remote operation technologies are gradually being adopted by the construction industry. Remote control and automation could lead to tower cranes becoming less dependent on on-site operators. The result can be an improvement in safety and efficiency, as well as a reduction in labor costs.

Key Takeaways:

By design, bottom stewing cranes will contribute 63.4% of market revenue through 2033.

of market revenue through 2033. According to the forecast, hammerhead cranes will hold a 35.6% market share.

market share. The United Kingdom is expected to experience a CAGR of 4% until 2033.

until 2033. Throughout 2033, the demand for tower cranes in the United States is expected to increase by 4.5% CAGR .

. By 2033, the tower crane market in India is predicted to expand at 5.8% CAGR until 2033.

“New manufacturing techniques and efficient tower cranes will drive demand. Increasing safety regulations and rental rates will drive market growth over the next few years,” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

Various players operate in the tower crane industry, making it moderately competitive. It is becoming increasingly common for players to carve out a niche for a specific demographic. Strong partnerships with a high focus on innovation have benefited the market. As a result, a series of tower cranes have been launched since the beginning of the decade.

Market Developments Include

In September 2023, The NFT Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is the exclusive distributor of Potain cranes in the Middle East and has one of the world’s largest tower crane fleets. As part of the vast NEOM development, two Potain tower cranes have been purchased and are being shipped immediately to a Saudi Arabian tourist attraction. An MCT 1005 and an MCT 1105 are two of Potain’s largest topless tower cranes, but one is the newest.

In October 2023, Manitowoc launched its Grove GRT8100-1 rough-terrain crane and Grove five-axle all-terrain cranes at GIS Expo 2023, Europe’s largest lifting, transportation, and industrial exhibition. With so many customers, partners, and colleagues attending the GIS Expo, the event has become increasingly important.

Key Companies Operating in the Tower Crane Market:

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Company Ltd.

Liebherr

Terex Corporation

Manitowoc

Sany Group

Action Construction Equipment

Konecranes

Raimondi

Tower Crane Industry Segmentation Analysis:

By Lifting Capacity:

Up to 5 Tons

5 to 10 Tons

10 to 20 Tons

20 to 30 Tons

50 to 250 Tons

By Design:

Top Slewing

Bottom Slewing

By Product Type:

Self-Erecting

Hammerhead Cranes

Luffing Jib Cranes

Mobile Cranes

By End-use:

Building & Construction

Civic Infrastructure

Marine & Sea Ports

Mining

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

