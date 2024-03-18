Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market is Booming Worldwide to Show Significant Growth Over the Forecast to 2026

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Plasma proteins play a crucial role in maintaining normal physiological functions and immune responses in the body. Recombinant plasma protein therapeutics are bioengineered versions of naturally occurring plasma proteins produced using recombinant DNA technology in cell culture systems. These therapeutic proteins are designed to replace or supplement deficient or dysfunctional proteins in patients with various medical conditions.

The Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market encompasses a wide range of products, including clotting factors, immunoglobulins, albumin, growth factors, and other plasma-derived proteins, produced using recombinant technology. These products are used for the treatment of hemophilia, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and other rare diseases.

Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 3.9 Bn by the end of 2026, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, 2018-2026

The significant players operating in the global Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics market are

CSL Limited, Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited), Octapharma, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bayer AG, Bioverativ Therapeutics, Inc. (Sanofi), Aptevo Therapeutics, Pharming Group NV, and Pfizer Inc.

Key Drivers of the Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market:

Increasing Demand for Biologics: The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, genetic disorders, and rare diseases, coupled with advancements in biotechnology and recombinant DNA technology, has led to an increased demand for biologic therapies, including recombinant plasma protein therapeutics. Advantages of Recombinant Technology: Recombinant plasma protein therapeutics offer several advantages over plasma-derived products, including improved safety, reduced risk of pathogen transmission, enhanced purity and consistency, and increased production scalability, driving their adoption and use in clinical practice. Expanding Indications: The expanding indications for recombinant plasma protein therapeutics, including the treatment of immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders, neurological conditions, and metabolic disorders, have broadened the market potential and therapeutic applications of these products, driving market growth and innovation. Regulatory Support: Regulatory agencies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), have established guidelines and approval pathways for the development and marketing of recombinant plasma protein therapeutics, providing a regulatory framework and incentives for companies to invest in research and development in this field.

Recent Developments in the Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market:

Launch of Novel Therapies: Several companies have launched novel recombinant plasma protein therapeutics for the treatment of hemophilia, immune deficiencies, and other rare diseases, including extended half-life products, subcutaneous formulations, and gene therapy approaches, offering improved convenience, efficacy, and patient outcomes. Advancements in Manufacturing: Ongoing advancements in manufacturing technologies, including cell culture systems, protein purification techniques, and bioprocessing methods, have led to increased production efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and scalability of recombinant plasma protein therapeutics, facilitating broader market access and availability. Pipeline Expansion: Biopharmaceutical companies continue to invest in research and development efforts to expand the pipeline of recombinant plasma protein therapeutics, with a focus on developing next-generation products with enhanced potency, stability, and therapeutic benefits for patients with unmet medical needs.

Market Segmentation –

Drug Class Recombinant Coagulation Factors Recombinant Coagulation Factor VIII Recombinant Coagulation Factor IX Recombinant Coagulation Factor VIIa Others

Human C1 Esterase Inhibitor Cell Line Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) Cell Line

Baby Hamster Kidney (BHK) Cell Line

Human Embryonic Kidney (HEK) Cell Line

Others Indication Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Von Willebrand Disease

Others

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Recombinant Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

