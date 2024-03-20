Global Gene Synthesis Industry is expected to surpass US$4.5 Billion by 2033, riding a strong 19.2% CAGR

The most recent analysis from Future Market Insights (FMI) reveals a spectacular trajectory for the Global Gene Synthesis Industry in a ground-breaking discovery that indicates a dynamic future path. The sector is expected to reach a remarkable valuation of US$ 779.4 million in 2023, according to FMI, which is supported by an exceptional compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2% anticipated throughout the projection period.

The DNA synthesis method, which is the backbone of the existing biotechnology system and is essential to the advancement of synthetic biology, is the key to this expansion. FMI emphasizes the importance of the method and its critical role in helping medical practitioners understand the complex architecture of infections and other microorganisms. The need for gene synthesis is rising as a result of this increased understanding.

A wide variety of methods are specifically employed for DNA complexity and length. These activities are specifically aimed at understanding the DNA/RNA structure. There are a lot of scientists who are working to understand their sequencing. Such methods would assist in developing medications that ensure physical wellness, which would brighten the prospects for gene synthesis.

Governments and private bodies worldwide are making massive investments in genome sequencing. In April 2021, the United States government announced an investment of US$ 1.7 billion in genome sequencing. Likewise, the United Kingdom government announced an investment of US$ 175 million in genomics research in December 2022.

The surging geriatric population across the globe has led to an increase in the adoption of gene synthesis. These help in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. The synthesis of genes with cloning has led to reduced cost and reduction of time as well, which becomes crucial while treating elderly patients. Gene synthesis is also used for various applications, including gene therapy, molecular engineering, etc.

As per FMI market researchers, “Increased application of DNA synthesis technology, application of a wide variety of methods which help in understanding DNA complexity and length, colossal investments from government and private bodies, and various other factors are expected to surge the Global Gene Synthesis Industry share.”

Key Takeaways from the Global Gene Synthesis Industry:

The market is expected to record a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.

In 2023, the valuation is expected to be US$ 779.4 million.

By 2033, the estimation is anticipated to cross US$ 4.5 billion.

Based on the regional analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading market.

The United States market is expected to surge at 15.7%.

The United Kingdom market is projected to grow at 21.4% due to the increasing adoption of molecular engineering.

China’s market is anticipated to advance at 29.2% due to increasing development in Genomics.

Japan’s market is projected to register a CAGR of 24.1%.

South Korea’s gene synthesis market is expected to record a growth rate of 21.6%.

Based on service type, the gene synthesis service segment is expected to hold the dominant market share and might surge to 16.5%.

Based on application, research and development is projected to be the leading segment and is expected to grow at 18.4%.

Competitive Landscape in the Global Gene Synthesis Industry

The manufacturers operating in the Global Gene Synthesis Industry are expected to make high investments in mergers and acquisitions. This is a key step towards expanding the market share. In addition, the key players are also forming strategic partnerships with players from other niches to access technologies that might benefit them. Furthermore, with concerns around carbon emissions, the manufacturers are also taking initiatives to cut carbon emissions.

Key developments in the Global Gene Synthesis Industry:

In September 2022, GenScript announced its collaboration with Gladstone-UCSF Institute of Genomic Immunology for a Groundbreaking non-viral cell therapy study.

In January 2023, Twist Bioscience and CENTOGENE launched three panels to advance rare disease and hereditary cancer research and support diagnostics.

Global Gene Synthesis Industry Segmentation

By Service:

Gene Synthesis Service (Standard Gene Service, Express Gene Service, Complex Gene Service, Custom Gene Synthesis Service)

Gene Fragments Service

GMP Gene Synthesis

Others

By Application:

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Research and Development Activities

Others

By End User:

Academic and Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa

