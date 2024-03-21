Popcorn Machine Market Overview 2023-2031: Estimated Market Size, Major Drivers and Lucrative Segments – By The Business Research Company

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global popcorn machine industry is experiencing a remarkable surge, fueled by evolving consumer preferences, a growing affinity for popcorn as a healthy snack option, and technological advancements. With a value of US$ 254.4 Mn in 2022, the market is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 352.0 Mn by the end of 2031.

Key Players and Market Developments

The top popcorn machine manufacturers include Paragon International, Inc., Cretors & Co., Gold Medal Products Co., Great Northern Popcorn Company, Nostalgia Products LLC, Benchmark USA, Inc., Snappy Popcorn Co., Funtime Popcorn Machines, Cuisinart, Nordic Ware, West Bend Company, and Roosevelt Popcorn Machines. These players have been progressively investing in advanced technologies and infrastructure to capture majority of the popcorn machine market share.

Analysts’ Viewpoint on Market Scenario:

Industry analysts attribute the growth of the popcorn machine market to a variety of factors including the increasing popularity of popcorn as a low-calorie snack, its wide-ranging applications across various settings such as movie theatres, entertainment venues, and households, as well as technological innovations enhancing user experience. Notably, the integration of IoT and smart features is revolutionizing the popcorn machine landscape, promising further growth and innovation.

Market Introduction:

Popcorn machines, also known as popcorn makers or poppers, are small appliances designed to pop gourmet corn. Utilized in movie theatres, carnivals, amusement parks, and homes alike, these machines offer a convenient means of preparing popcorn using either oil-popping or air-popping methods. Available in various sizes and capacities, from countertop models for homes to commercial-grade machines, popcorn machines cater to diverse consumer needs.

Surge in Consumption of Popcorn and Easy Availability of Machines Driving Market Progress:

The global consumption of popcorn is on the rise, with Americans alone consuming approximately 14 billion quarts annually. This surge in demand is paralleled by the easy availability of popcorn machines across brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms, making them accessible to a broad customer base. Additionally, the affordability and variety of options further fuel market growth.

Rise in Health Awareness and High Profit Margin Boosting Market Expansion:

Growing health consciousness among consumers is driving the demand for healthier snack alternatives, positioning popcorn as an attractive option due to its nutritional benefits. Popcorn boasts high levels of antioxidants and polyphenols, making it a favorable choice for health-conscious individuals. Moreover, its high profit margin, attributed to the low cost of raw materials, appeals to cinema owners and commercial establishments, spurring market expansion.

High Demand for Hot Air Poppers:

Among the various types of popcorn machines, hot air poppers lead the market segment. These machines utilize hot air instead of oil, addressing concerns regarding the health implications of consuming popcorn prepared with added fats. The preservation of popcorn’s original texture and flavor without additional fat content contributes to the popularity of hot air poppers among consumers.

Regional Outlook:

North America emerges as a dominant force in the global popcorn machine market, driven by the widespread popularity of popcorn as a healthy snacking option and the high disposable income of consumers. Meanwhile, the markets in Asia Pacific and Europe are witnessing steady growth, propelled by increased accessibility to popcorn machines through online and offline channels, coupled with the introduction of user-friendly designs and automated dispensing systems.

