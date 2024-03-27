Asthma Treatment Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis and Industry Forecast 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-27 — /EPR Network/ — Asthma treatment involves a multifaceted approach, including long-term control medications to prevent symptoms and exacerbations, quick-relief medications for acute symptom relief, and lifestyle modifications. Medications may include inhaled corticosteroids, bronchodilators (e.g., beta-agonists, anticholinergics), leukotriene modifiers, biologic therapies, and oral corticosteroids. Additionally, inhalation devices such as metered-dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, and nebulizers are used for drug delivery.

Asthma Treatment market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 34.5 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

The significant players operating in the global Asthma Treatment market are- Mylan N.V, AstraZeneca plc., Boehringer Ingelheim, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis International AG, Sanofi, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Key Drivers:

Growing Disease Prevalence: Asthma is one of the most prevalent chronic respiratory diseases globally, with increasing incidence rates due to factors like urbanization, pollution, and lifestyle changes. The rising prevalence of asthma drives the demand for effective treatment options and innovations in asthma management. Advancements in Treatment Modalities: Ongoing research and development efforts have led to the introduction of novel medications and therapies for asthma, including biologic agents targeting specific inflammatory pathways (e.g., anti-interleukin-5 antibodies), which offer targeted treatment options for severe asthma and refractory cases. Focus on Personalized Medicine: With advancements in precision medicine, there is a growing emphasis on tailoring asthma treatment regimens based on individual patient characteristics, including asthma phenotype, biomarker profiles, and response to therapy. Personalized approaches optimize treatment efficacy and minimize side effects. Technological Innovations in Inhalation Devices: Continuous advancements in inhalation device technology, including the development of smart inhalers, digital health platforms, and connected devices, enhance medication adherence, monitor patient adherence and inhalation technique, and provide real-time data for asthma management and remote patient monitoring.

Recent Developments:

Biologic Therapies: The emergence of biologic therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies targeting immunoglobulin E (IgE) or specific inflammatory cytokines (e.g., interleukin-5), has transformed severe asthma management by offering targeted, mechanism-based treatment options for patients with uncontrolled asthma despite standard therapy. Smart Inhalers and Digital Health Solutions: The integration of smart inhalers with digital health platforms allows for real-time monitoring of inhaler use, medication adherence, and asthma symptoms. These technologies enable healthcare providers to track patient progress, adjust treatment plans, and provide personalized feedback for better asthma control. Novel Bronchodilators and Anti-inflammatory Agents: Ongoing research focuses on the development of novel bronchodilators and anti-inflammatory agents with improved efficacy, safety profiles, and modes of action, offering potential alternatives or adjuncts to existing asthma medications. Lifestyle Interventions: In addition to pharmacological therapies, lifestyle interventions such as allergen avoidance, smoking cessation, dietary modifications, and regular physical activity play a crucial role in asthma management and symptom control. Integrated approaches encompassing both pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions optimize asthma treatment outcomes.

Market Segmentation –

Treatment Type Long-term Asthma Control Medications Quick-relief (Rescue) Medications

Route of Administration Inhaled Oral Intravenous Subcutaneous

Distribution Channel Retail Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Asthma Treatment Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Asthma Treatment Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Asthma Treatment industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

