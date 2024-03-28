Auburn Lakes Orthodontics Offers Advanced Braces Solutions in the Woodlands

The Woodlands, TX, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Auburn Lakes Orthodontics Of The Woodlands sets the highest standard for orthodontic care, fixing all misalignment issues in adults, teens, and children. Patients can visit the orthodontist here for custom-made braces in The Woodlands, TX.

Spearheaded by Dr. Blake Sherrick, this dental office is committed to helping every individual achieve a flawless smile. For addressing misalignments, teeth gaps, and various orthodontic issues, they provide durable braces that comfortably fit into patients’ mouths.

Overcrowded teeth or chewing dysfunction causes periodontal disease and tooth decay, which can be avoided with these advanced braces solutions. The orthodontist at this practice utilizes the latest equipment and technology to ensure patients have a comfortable teeth straightening experience.

Getting braces in The Woodlands at Auburn Lakes Orthodontics is a very simple, hassle-free process for patients. The procedure comprises an orthodontic evaluation followed by a personalized recommendation on braces for the individual. Individuals seeking tooth-colored alternatives for traditional braces can get clear braces here.

Dr. Sherrick, The Woodlands orthodontist, states, “We understand the discomfort of patients caused by unevenly spaced teeth or improper bite alignment. With modern braces, we aim to turn this situation upside down and help you achieve a straighter smile comfortably. At our practice, you will find braces for all age groups. Come and become a part of our family to explore advanced orthodontic treatment.”

About Us:

Auburn Lakes Orthodontics Of The Woodlands offers quality treatments to combat alignment issues and achieve straighter smiles. Dr. Blake Sherrick and his team are here to meet the diverse oral care needs with age-appropriate orthodontic solutions. Patients can consult with the orthodontist here for clear aligners, Pitts 21 system, Invisalign, clear braces, Lingual BRIUS® system, palatal expanders, and more.

Flaunt your straight smile with advanced braces from Auburn Lakes Orthodontics. Visit our website auburnlakesorthodontics.com or call (281) 656-9102 to fix your appointment with Dr. Sherrick.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Email: auburnlakesortho@mb2dental.com

Address: 6922 W Rayford Rd #350, Spring, TX 77389