Urinary Catheters Market is Poised to Experience Huge Global Growth from 2028

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — The Urinary Catheters Market encompasses medical devices used for draining and collecting urine from the bladder when normal urine flow is impaired due to various medical conditions such as urinary retention, urinary incontinence, and urinary tract obstruction. Urinary catheters are essential medical devices employed in both acute and chronic healthcare settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare settings. The market includes a wide range of catheter types, materials, sizes, and designs to meet the diverse clinical needs of patients and healthcare providers.

Urinary Catheters market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 5.1 Bn by the end of 2028, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

The significant players operating in the global Urinary Catheters market are- Teleflex Incorporated, Hollister Incorporated, ConvaTec, Inc., Medtronic plc, Cook Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast, C. R. Bard, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, TE Connectivity Corporation

Recent Developments:

Hydrophilic and Antibacterial Coatings: Urinary catheter manufacturers are incorporating hydrophilic and antibacterial coatings into catheter surfaces to reduce friction, enhance lubrication, and minimize the risk of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs). These coatings provide a smoother catheter insertion experience and inhibit bacterial colonization, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs associated with UTI management. Compact and Discreet External Catheters: External catheters, also known as condom catheters, are increasingly being designed with discreet, low-profile designs that offer improved comfort, fit, and reliability. Manufacturers are developing compact, adhesive-based external catheters that provide secure urine collection without the need for traditional leg bags, enhancing patient mobility and quality of life. Intermittent Catheterization Kits: Intermittent catheterization kits are gaining popularity as convenient, all-in-one solutions for patients requiring periodic bladder drainage. These kits include pre-lubricated catheters, collection bags, and disposal accessories, simplifying the catheterization process and reducing the risk of contamination and infection associated with reusable catheters. Telemedicine and Remote Catheterization Support: Telemedicine platforms and mobile health applications are being utilized to provide remote catheterization support, education, and consultation services to patients and caregivers. These digital health solutions enable virtual catheterization training, real-time catheterization guidance, and teleconsultations with urology specialists, improving access to care and patient outcomes.

Future Outlook:

Personalized Catheter Solutions: The future of the urinary catheters market is likely to involve personalized catheter solutions tailored to individual patient preferences, anatomical characteristics, and clinical needs. Customized catheter designs, sizing options, and materials will enable better patient outcomes and adherence to catheterization regimens. Bioabsorbable and Biocompatible Materials: The development of bioabsorbable and biocompatible catheter materials holds promise for reducing long-term catheter-related complications and foreign body reactions. Bioresorbable catheters that degrade within the body over time offer potential benefits for short-term catheterization applications and reduce the need for catheter removal procedures. Smart Catheter Technologies: Integration of smart sensors, wireless connectivity, and remote monitoring capabilities into urinary catheters is expected to revolutionize catheter management and patient care. Smart catheter technologies can provide real-time data on urine output, bladder pressure, and catheter position, enabling early detection of complications and proactive intervention strategies. Focus on Sustainability: There is a growing focus on developing environmentally sustainable catheter materials and manufacturing processes to reduce the environmental impact

Market Segmentation –

Product Type Intermittent Catheters

Foley Catheters

Male External Catheters

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Urinary Catheters Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

