North America Keratin Products Market Overview 2022-2031: Forecast Market Size, Top Trends and Opportunities as Per the Business Research Company’s – US$ 4.2 Bn Global Market Report 2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — In the ever-evolving landscape of personal care and beauty products, keratin has emerged as a vital ingredient, offering a plethora of benefits for hair, skin, and nails. With the North America keratin products market witnessing a significant surge, propelled by factors such as increased consumer expenditure on personal care, rising awareness regarding the benefits of keratin, and the advent of innovative products, it becomes imperative to delve deeper into the dynamics shaping this burgeoning industry.

@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85312

Key Players and Market Developments

Detailed profiles of vendors have been provided in the North America keratin products market report to evaluate their financials, key product offerings, recent developments, and strategies. Most firms are investing significantly in the R&D of new products. Collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions are key strategies adopted by vendors such as Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Unilever, Wella Company, OUAI Haircare, Keranique, L’Oréal Group, OGX Beauty, Inspired Beauty Brands, Peter Coppola, Everest NeoCell LLC, and Johnson & Johnson.

Market Overview:

The North America keratin products market, valued at US$ 2.2 billion in 2021, is projected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031, reaching a staggering valuation of US$ 4.2 billion by the end of the forecast period. This remarkable growth trajectory can be attributed to several key factors driving market expansion.

actors Driving Market Growth:

Rising Expenditure on Personal Care Products:

The burgeoning demand for personal care products, fueled by a growing focus on aesthetic appeal among consumers, has significantly contributed to the surge in the North America keratin products market. Influenced by widespread marketing campaigns and social media endorsements, consumers are increasingly opting for keratin-based hair care, skincare, and dietary supplements, thereby bolstering market progression.

Development of Organic Keratin Products:

With an increasing preference for natural and organic formulations, vendors in the industry are actively investing in research and development activities to introduce innovative keratin products. The advent of organic keratin offerings, coupled with the expansion of online retail services, presents lucrative growth opportunities for market players, enabling them to cater to the evolving preferences of discerning consumers.

Growing Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Keratin:

Keratin, renowned for its role in promoting healthy hair, skin, and nails, has garnered widespread recognition for its therapeutic properties. The integration of keratin-based supplements in healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, owing to their ability to enhance hair strength and nail resilience, further accentuates market growth prospects.

Surge in Demand for Personal Care Products:

In an era marked by heightened consciousness regarding personal health and hygiene, the demand for cosmetic and personal care products has witnessed an unprecedented upsurge. Keratin-based treatments, renowned for their ability to reduce frizz, increase shine, and promote healthy skin, are witnessing escalating adoption, particularly among the geriatric population, thereby driving market expansion.

Investment in R&D for Innovative Products:

Market incumbents are channeling significant investments into research and development endeavors to introduce novel keratin-based formulations, catering to diverse consumer needs. The development of plant-based and vegan keratin products underscores the industry’s commitment to sustainability and ethical practices, further augmenting market growth.

Preference for Plant-based Keratin Products:

The dominance of plant-derived keratin sources underscores shifting consumer preferences towards cruelty-free and vegan beauty products. With a growing emphasis on sustainability and ethical consumption, the demand for plant-based keratin products is witnessing an exponential surge, particularly among the younger demographic segment.

| – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85312<ype=S

Rapid Adoption of E-commerce Channels:

The proliferation of online distribution channels has revolutionized the retail landscape, offering consumers unparalleled convenience and accessibility. The burgeoning popularity of e-commerce platforms, complemented by promotional activities and discounts, is poised to drive substantial growth in the online segment of the North America keratin products market.

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube