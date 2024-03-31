John Cadden is speaking at the 2024 South Florida Condo Summit among other experts

ORLANDO, FL, 2024-Mar-31 — /EPR Network/ — With over 40 years in the commercial real estate industry and the last 25 specifically focused on condominiums, John Cadden, managing principal of Condominium Advisory Group (CAG), offers a wealth of expertise and information navigating the complexities of condominium laws and a strong understanding of market trends.

Cadden has been selected as a speaker at the South Florida Condo Summit, taking place April 11 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. During the one-day event, he will join several other industry leaders and experts to discuss condo evolution and the navigation, development, legislation, and sustainability for the future.

“I am honored to share my insights with fellow industry professionals,” said Cadden. “Condominium development plays a vital role in shaping our communities. I look forward to discussing strategies for driving sustainable growth and enhancing the resident experience.”

The South Florida Condo Summit offers an opportunity for insight and growth by facilitating networking with industry leaders, providing information on the latest market trends, and offering strategies for effective investment in condo development.

One of the objectives of the summit is to gain insight into the latest developments in Structural Integrity Reserve Studies (SIRS) in Florida and learn how these critical evaluations impact condominium management, financial planning, and compliance strategies for enhanced safety and property integrity. Currently, condo associations and owners across the state are grappling with pressing and costly deadlines associated with Florida’s Senate Bill 4-D (SB-4D). By December 31, 2024, associations are mandated to adhere to two crucial requirements: the cessation of waiving reserve contributions and the completion of a Structural Integrity Reserve Study.

Cadden and the CAG team have the knowledge and experience to assess and determine the best course of action for condominium owners’ associations affected by the passage of SB 4-D. Unlike commercial brokers who are solely focused on selling condos, CAG helps determine the best course of action for an association’s unique circumstances, whether it be undergoing a deconversion, receivership, or construction.

With over 100 years of combined condominium experience and as Florida condo owners themselves, Condominium Advisory Group (CAG) is committed to doing what’s right for your association’s unique circumstances. Learn more about Condominium Advisory Group at https://www.coadvisorygroup.com/.

